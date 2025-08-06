Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Israeli Occupation Barred Jerusalem's Mufti From Al-Aqsa For Six Months


2025-08-06 07:05:22
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, Aug 6 (KUNA) -- The Israeli occupation on Wednesday barred the grand mufti of Jerusalem and Palestinian territories, Sheikh Mohammad Hussein from entering Al-Aqsa mosque for six months.
The Palestinian governorate of Jerusalem said in a press statement that the mufti was initially suspended for a period of eight days, which was followed the so-called the "head of the Jerusalem District Police" Amir Azrani's decision to suspend him for six months.
The statement added that the decision was made due to Sheikh Hussein's Friday prayer sermon, which heavily criticized the Israeli occupation's satrvation policy imposed on the people of the Gaza Strip. (end)
nq


MENAFN06082025000071011013ID1109892391

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search