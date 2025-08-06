403
Israeli Occupation Barred Jerusalem's Mufti From Al-Aqsa For Six Months
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, Aug 6 (KUNA) -- The Israeli occupation on Wednesday barred the grand mufti of Jerusalem and Palestinian territories, Sheikh Mohammad Hussein from entering Al-Aqsa mosque for six months.
The Palestinian governorate of Jerusalem said in a press statement that the mufti was initially suspended for a period of eight days, which was followed the so-called the "head of the Jerusalem District Police" Amir Azrani's decision to suspend him for six months.
The statement added that the decision was made due to Sheikh Hussein's Friday prayer sermon, which heavily criticized the Israeli occupation's satrvation policy imposed on the people of the Gaza Strip. (end)
