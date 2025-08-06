Shubman Gill Among Nominees For ICC's Player Of The Month Award

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer) Dubai- India captain Shubman Gill was on Wednesday named among the three nominees for ICC's Player of the Month award for July along with South Africa's Wiaan Mulder and England skipper Ben Stokes.

Gill led India remarkably in the recently-concluded Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy against England as his young side emerged with a hard-fought 2-2 draw, a series in which the 25-year-old rewrote batting records.

Gill scored 754 runs in the series against England with four centuries, including a double ton at 75.40 to break legendary Sunil Gavaskar's record (732) for the highest run tally for an Indian captain in a five-Test series.

Gill's returns are now also the second-best behind Sir Donald Bradman (810 runs) in the all-time list for captains.

“Shubman Gill had a sensational month, amassing 567 runs at an impeccable average of 94.50 in three Tests during India's gripping series in England,” the ICC wrote on its website.

Read Also India Beat England By 6 Runs To Secure 2-2 Draw Asia Cup: India-Pakistan Matches Will Be In Dubai

“He played a starring role in India's record-breaking win at Edgbaston, where he scored a monumental 269 in the first innings followed by 161 in the second. His combined 430 runs across the two innings is the second highest tally, next only to Graham Gooch's 456,” it added.

The ICC said Gill carried the baton from“all-time great” Virat Kohli at No.4.

“His consistency at No. 4, carrying on the baton from all-time great Virat Kohli, provided stability and flair in equal measure, and combined with his extraordinary captaincy in his debut series,” it said.

In his maiden outing as South Africa captain, Mulder struck a mammoth 367 not out against Zimbabwe but declared his team's innings when he could have broken legendary Brian Lara's record for highest individual total of 400 not out against England in 2004.

The ICC said,“He scored 531 runs across the two matches at an astonishing average of 265.50, including a composed 147 in the second innings of the first Test.”

“However, his standout act came in the second Test at Bulawayo, where he smashed an unbeaten 367 in his maiden outing as South Africa's Test skipper - the highest individual score in South African Test history.”

“Mulder also chipped in with the ball, claiming seven wickets at just 15.28 apiece, including a four-wicket haul in the first Test,” it added.

The ICC lauded Stokes for his all-round show against India saying,“He scored 251 runs at an average of 50.20 and took 12 wickets at 26.33, delivering in high-pressure situations with both bat and ball.”

“His leadership proved crucial in maintaining England's intensity and belief in a closely contested series. With ball in hand, he bowled long spells, often breaking key partnerships and turning the tide in England's favour,” it added.

Pacer Siraj attains career-best 15th position in ICC rankings following The Oval show

India pacer Mohammed Siraj has attained a career-best 15th position in the latest ICC Test rankings following his match-winning performance in the fifth and final Test against England at The Oval.

Siraj jumped 12 spots following his nine wickets in the match, including a five-for, as India defeated the hosts by six runs in a thriller to draw the series 2-2.

With England requiring 35 runs on the last day with four wickets in hand, a charged up Siraj, who was adjudged 'Player of the Match', accounted for three batters including the last dismissal of Gus Atkinson, to earn India a remarkable win.

Siraj's best ICC ranking so far had been a 16th position that he reached in January last year.

India's pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah, who played three Tests to manage his workload, continues to lead the charts with 889 points.

Prasidh Krishna also attained a career-best 59th position after he along with Siraj became only the second India pair to take four or more wickets each in both innings of a Test, a feat earlier accomplished by spinners Bishan Bedi and Erapalli Prasanna against Australia in Delhi in 1969.

India opener Yashasvi Jaiswal returned to the top-5 in the Test batting rankings following his second century in the series at The Oval.

Jaiswal rose three spots and is on 792 points, while the only other India batter in the top-10 is Rishabh Pant, who has slipped one spot to eighth as he could not play the fifth Test due to a foot injury.

Charismatic England batter Joe Root has firmed up his position at the top with his third century in as many matches, while Harry Brook's 98-ball 111 has helped him claw back to second position.

In the bowling department, England fast bowlers Atkinson and Josh Tongue have also attained career-best positions after finishing with eight wickets each in the match. Atkinson is in the top-10 for the first time, while Tongue is up 14 places to 46th.