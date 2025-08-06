Nomad Foods Reports Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results
|
Nomad Foods Limited As Reported
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Profit or Loss (unaudited)
Three months ended June 30, 2025 and June 30, 2024
|
|
Three months ended
|
|
Three months ended
|
|
€m
|
|
€m
|
Revenue
|
746.9
|
|
753.1
|
Cost of sales
|
(540.6)
|
|
(520.3)
|
Gross profit
|
206.3
|
|
232.8
|
Other operating expenses
|
(103.9)
|
|
(119.3)
|
Exceptional items
|
(14.9)
|
|
(12.4)
|
Operating profit
|
87.5
|
|
101.1
|
Finance income
|
13.6
|
|
18.0
|
Finance costs
|
(30.5)
|
|
(31.4)
|
Net financing costs
|
(16.9)
|
|
(13.4)
|
Profit before tax
|
70.6
|
|
87.7
|
Taxation
|
(13.5)
|
|
(16.8)
|
Profit for the period
|
57.1
|
|
70.9
|
|
|
|
|
Basic and diluted earnings per share in €
|
0.37
|
|
0.43
|
Statements of Profit or Loss (unaudited)
Six months ended June 30, 2025 and June 30, 2024
|
|
Six months ended
|
|
Six months ended
|
|
€m
|
|
€m
|
Revenue
|
1,507.0
|
|
1,536.8
|
Cost of sales
|
(1,089.1)
|
|
(1,093.1)
|
Gross profit
|
417.9
|
|
443.7
|
Other operating expenses
|
(224.6)
|
|
(234.7)
|
Exceptional items
|
(32.0)
|
|
(35.9)
|
Operating profit
|
161.3
|
|
173.1
|
Finance income
|
10.5
|
|
23.9
|
Finance costs
|
(61.5)
|
|
(67.4)
|
Net financing costs
|
(51.0)
|
|
(43.5)
|
Profit before tax
|
110.3
|
|
129.6
|
Taxation
|
(20.5)
|
|
(24.2)
|
Profit for the period
|
89.8
|
|
105.4
|
|
|
|
|
Basic earnings per share in €
|
0.59
|
|
0.65
|
Diluted earnings per share in €
|
0.58
|
|
0.65
|
Nomad Foods Limited As Reported
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Financial Position
As at June 30, 2025 (unaudited) and December 31, 2024 (audited)
|
|
As at June 30, 2025
|
|
As at December 31, 2024
|
|
€m
|
|
€m
|
Non-current assets
|
|
|
|
Goodwill
|
2,105.1
|
|
2,106.1
|
Intangible assets
|
2,474.4
|
|
2,472.9
|
Property, plant and equipment
|
585.6
|
|
591.1
|
Other non-current assets
|
7.3
|
|
8.6
|
Derivative financial instruments
|
1.9
|
|
4.3
|
Deferred tax assets
|
11.7
|
|
14.7
|
Total non-current assets
|
5,186.0
|
|
5,197.7
|
Current assets
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
266.6
|
|
403.3
|
Inventories
|
461.1
|
|
441.5
|
Trade and other receivables
|
423.3
|
|
334.6
|
Current tax receivable
|
35.1
|
|
37.6
|
Derivative financial instruments
|
4.0
|
|
16.9
|
Total current assets
|
1,190.1
|
|
1,233.9
|
Total assets
|
6,376.1
|
|
6,431.6
|
Current liabilities
|
|
|
|
Trade and other payables
|
870.5
|
|
829.1
|
Current tax payable
|
213.3
|
|
226.7
|
Provisions
|
27.3
|
|
27.1
|
Loans and borrowings
|
29.9
|
|
26.0
|
Derivative financial instruments
|
21.7
|
|
14.4
|
Total current liabilities
|
1,162.7
|
|
1,123.3
|
Non-current liabilities
|
|
|
|
Loans and borrowings
|
2,072.5
|
|
2,151.4
|
Employee benefits
|
149.2
|
|
152.1
|
Other non-current liabilities
|
0.3
|
|
0.5
|
Provisions
|
2.6
|
|
2.7
|
Derivative financial instruments
|
141.8
|
|
46.4
|
Deferred tax liabilities
|
283.3
|
|
292.7
|
Total non-current liabilities
|
2,649.7
|
|
2,645.8
|
Total liabilities
|
3,812.4
|
|
3,769.1
|
Net assets
|
2,563.7
|
|
2,662.5
|
Equity attributable to equity holders
|
|
|
|
Share capital and capital reserve
|
1,227.7
|
|
1,316.4
|
Share-based compensation reserve
|
13.2
|
|
26.2
|
Translation reserve
|
111.5
|
|
135.3
|
Other reserves
|
(32.6)
|
|
(14.9)
|
Retained earnings
|
1,243.9
|
|
1,199.5
|
Total equity
|
2,563.7
|
|
2,662.5
|
Nomad Foods Limited As Reported
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Cash Flows (unaudited)
For the six months ended June 30, 2025 and the six months ended June 30, 2024
|
|
For the six months ended
|
|
For the six months ended
|
|
€m
|
|
€m
|
Cash flows from operating activities
|
|
|
|
Profit for the period
|
89.8
|
|
105.4
|
Adjustments for:
|
|
|
|
Exceptional items
|
32.0
|
|
35.9
|
Share based payment expense
|
4.1
|
|
5.0
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
50.3
|
|
46.3
|
Loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment
|
0.4
|
|
0.4
|
Net finance costs
|
51.0
|
|
43.5
|
Taxation
|
20.5
|
|
24.2
|
Operating cash flow before changes in working capital, provisions and exceptional items
|
248.1
|
|
260.7
|
(Increase)/decrease in inventories
|
(27.9)
|
|
14.5
|
Increase in trade and other receivables
|
(91.0)
|
|
(81.1)
|
Increase/(decrease) in trade and other payables
|
56.4
|
|
(22.4)
|
Decrease in employee benefits and other provisions
|
(1.0)
|
|
(0.6)
|
Cash generated from operations before tax and exceptional items
|
184.6
|
|
171.1
|
Payments relating to exceptional items
|
(30.8)
|
|
(40.8)
|
Tax paid
|
(33.6)
|
|
(19.0)
|
Net cash generated from operating activities
|
120.2
|
|
111.3
|
Cash flows from investing activities
|
|
|
|
Purchase of property, plant and equipment and intangibles
|
(37.1)
|
|
(39.9)
|
Interest received
|
2.4
|
|
3.7
|
Net cash used in investing activities
|
(34.7)
|
|
(36.2)
|
Cash flows from financing activities
|
|
|
|
Repurchase of ordinary shares
|
(100.5)
|
|
(19.2)
|
Payments related to shares withheld for taxes
|
(6.6)
|
|
(4.6)
|
Payment of lease liabilities
|
(17.0)
|
|
(14.6)
|
Dividends paid
|
(48.4)
|
|
(45.1)
|
Payment of financing fees
|
(0.2)
|
|
(1.7)
|
Interest paid
|
(51.6)
|
|
(60.8)
|
Net cash used in financing activities
|
(224.3)
|
|
(146.0)
|
Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents
|
(138.8)
|
|
(70.9)
|
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
|
403.3
|
|
399.7
|
Effect of exchange rate fluctuations
|
2.1
|
|
(1.1)
|
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
|
266.6
|
|
327.7
Nomad Foods Limited
Reconciliation of Non-IFRS Financial Measures
(In € millions, except per share data)
The following table reconciles adjusted financial information for the three months ended June 30, 2025 to the reported results of Nomad Foods for such period.
|
Adjusted Statement of Profit or Loss (unaudited)
Three Months Ended June 30, 2025
|
€ in millions, except per share data
|
As reported for the
|
|
Adjustments
|
|
|
|
As adjusted for the
|
Revenue
|
746.9
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
746.9
|
Cost of sales
|
(540.6)
|
|
1.4
|
|
(a)
|
|
(539.2)
|
Gross profit
|
206.3
|
|
1.4
|
|
|
|
207.7
|
Other operating expenses
|
(103.9)
|
|
0.6
|
|
(b)
|
|
(103.3)
|
Exceptional items
|
(14.9)
|
|
14.9
|
|
(c)
|
|
-
|
Operating profit
|
87.5
|
|
16.9
|
|
|
|
104.4
|
Finance income
|
13.6
|
|
(12.4)
|
|
|
|
1.2
|
Finance costs
|
(30.5)
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
(30.5)
|
Net financing costs
|
(16.9)
|
|
(12.4)
|
|
(d)
|
|
(29.3)
|
Profit before tax
|
70.6
|
|
4.5
|
|
|
|
75.1
|
Taxation
|
(13.5)
|
|
(1.1)
|
|
(e)
|
|
(14.6)
|
Profit for the period
|
57.1
|
|
3.4
|
|
|
|
60.5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Weighted average shares outstanding in millions - basic
|
152.4
|
|
|
|
|
|
152.4
|
Basic earnings per share
|
0.37
|
|
|
|
|
|
0.40
|
Weighted average shares outstanding in millions - diluted
|
152.6
|
|
|
|
|
|
152.6
|
Diluted earnings per share
|
0.37
|
|
|
|
|
|
0.40
|
|
|
(a)
|
Represents elimination of €1.4 million of accelerated depreciation related to assets impacted by the planned closure of a factory in Sweden as part of the Company's multi-year supply chain network optimization program.
|
(b)
|
Represents share based payment charge including employer payroll taxes of €0.4 million and non-operating M&A transaction costs of €0.2 million.
|
(c)
|
Represents exceptional items which management believes are non-recurring and do not have a continuing impact. See Note 6, Exceptional items, within 'Exhibit 99.2 - Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements' for a detailed list of exceptional items.
|
(d)
|
Represents elimination of €12.4 million of foreign exchange translation gains.
|
(e)
|
Represents tax impact of the above at the applicable tax rate for each adjustment, determined by the nature of the item and the jurisdiction in which it arises.
Nomad Foods Limited
Reconciliation of Non-IFRS Financial Measures (continued)
The following table reconciles adjusted financial information for the three months ended June 30, 2024 to the reported results of Nomad Foods for such period.
|
Adjusted Statement of Profit or Loss (unaudited)
Three Months Ended June 30, 2024
|
€ in millions, except per share data
|
As reported for the
|
|
Adjustments
|
|
|
|
As adjusted for the
|
Revenue
|
753.1
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
753.1
|
Cost of sales
|
(520.3)
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
(520.3)
|
Gross profit
|
232.8
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
232.8
|
Other operating expenses
|
(119.3)
|
|
2.7
|
|
(a)
|
|
(116.6)
|
Exceptional items
|
(12.4)
|
|
12.4
|
|
(b)
|
|
-
|
Operating profit
|
101.1
|
|
15.1
|
|
|
|
116.2
|
Finance income
|
18.0
|
|
(16.0)
|
|
|
|
2.0
|
Finance costs
|
(31.4)
|
|
2.3
|
|
|
|
(29.1)
|
Net financing costs
|
(13.4)
|
|
(13.7)
|
|
(c)
|
|
(27.1)
|
Profit before tax
|
87.7
|
|
1.4
|
|
|
|
89.1
|
Taxation
|
(16.8)
|
|
(0.5)
|
|
(d)
|
|
(17.3)
|
Profit for the period
|
70.9
|
|
0.9
|
|
|
|
71.8
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Weighted average shares outstanding in millions - basic
|
163.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
163.0
|
Basic earnings per share
|
0.43
|
|
|
|
|
|
0.44
|
Weighted average shares outstanding in millions - diluted
|
163.1
|
|
|
|
|
|
163.1
|
Diluted earnings per share
|
0.43
|
|
|
|
|
|
0.44
|
|
|
(a)
|
Represents share based payment charge including employer payroll taxes of €2.4 million and non-operating M&A transaction costs of €0.3 million.
|
(b)
|
Represents exceptional items which management believes are non-recurring and do not have a continuing impact. See Note 6, Exceptional items, within 'Exhibit 99.2 - Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements' for a detailed list of exceptional items.
|
(c)
|
Represents elimination of €10.3 million of net gains on repricing of debt, a one-time €5.7 million gain from reversal of the impairment of a short-term investment which was made with surplus cash as part of our cash management activities, €2.1 million of foreign exchange translation losses and €0.2 million of losses on derivatives.
|
(d)
|
Represents tax impact of the above at the applicable tax rate for each adjustment, determined by the nature of the item and the jurisdiction in which it arises.
Reconciliation of Non-IFRS Financial Measures (continued)
The following table reconciles adjusted financial information for the six months ended June 30, 2025 to the reported results of Nomad Foods for such period.
|
Adjusted Statement of Profit or Loss (unaudited)
Six Months Ended June 30, 2025
|
€ in millions, except per share data
|
As reported for
|
|
Adjustments
|
|
|
|
As adjusted for the
|
Revenue
|
1,507.0
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
1,507.0
|
Cost of sales
|
(1,089.1)
|
|
1.4
|
|
(a)
|
|
(1,087.7)
|
Gross profit
|
417.9
|
|
1.4
|
|
|
|
419.3
|
Other operating expenses
|
(224.6)
|
|
5.8
|
|
(b)
|
|
(218.8)
|
Exceptional items
|
(32.0)
|
|
32.0
|
|
(c)
|
|
-
|
Operating profit
|
161.3
|
|
39.2
|
|
|
|
200.5
|
Finance income
|
10.5
|
|
(7.8)
|
|
|
|
2.7
|
Finance costs
|
(61.5)
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
(61.5)
|
Net financing costs
|
(51.0)
|
|
(7.8)
|
|
(d)
|
|
(58.8)
|
Profit before tax
|
110.3
|
|
31.4
|
|
|
|
141.7
|
Taxation
|
(20.5)
|
|
(7.1)
|
|
(e)
|
|
(27.6)
|
Profit for the period
|
89.8
|
|
24.3
|
|
|
|
114.1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Weighted average shares outstanding in millions - basic
|
153.5
|
|
|
|
|
|
153.5
|
Basic earnings per share
|
0.59
|
|
|
|
|
|
0.74
|
Weighted average shares outstanding in millions - diluted
|
153.7
|
|
|
|
|
|
153.7
|
Diluted earnings per share
|
0.58
|
|
|
|
|
|
0.74
|
|
|
(a)
|
Represents elimination of €1.4 million of incremental depreciation related to assets impacted by the planned closure of a factory in Sweden as part of the Company's multi-year supply chain network optimization program.
|
(b)
|
Represents share based payment charge including employer payroll taxes of €5.3 million and non-operating M&A transaction costs of €0.5 million.
|
(c)
|
Represents exceptional items which management believes are non-recurring and do not have a continuing impact. See Note 6, Exceptional items, within 'Exhibit 99.2 - Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements' for a detailed list of exceptional items.
|
(d)
|
Represents elimination of €7.8 million of foreign exchange translation gains.
|
(e)
|
Represents tax impact of the above at the applicable tax rate for each adjustment, determined by the nature of the item and the jurisdiction in which it arises.
Reconciliation of Non-IFRS Financial Measures (continued)
The following table reconciles adjusted financial information for the six months ended June 30, 2024 to the reported results of Nomad Foods for such period.
|
Adjusted Statement of Profit or Loss (unaudited)
Six Months Ended June 30, 2024
|
€ in millions, except per share data
|
As reported for the
|
|
Adjustments
|
|
|
|
As adjusted for
|
Revenue
|
1,536.8
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
1,536.8
|
Cost of sales
|
(1,093.1)
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
(1,093.1)
|
Gross profit
|
443.7
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
443.7
|
Other operating expenses
|
(234.7)
|
|
6.4
|
|
(a)
|
|
(228.3)
|
Exceptional items
|
(35.9)
|
|
35.9
|
|
(b)
|
|
-
|
Operating profit
|
173.1
|
|
42.3
|
|
|
|
215.4
|
Finance income
|
23.9
|
|
(20.1)
|
|
|
|
3.8
|
Finance costs
|
(67.4)
|
|
12.7
|
|
|
|
(54.7)
|
Net financing costs
|
(43.5)
|
|
(7.4)
|
|
(c)
|
|
(50.9)
|
Profit before tax
|
129.6
|
|
34.9
|
|
|
|
164.5
|
Taxation
|
(24.2)
|
|
(7.9)
|
|
(d)
|
|
(32.1)
|
Profit for the period
|
105.4
|
|
27.0
|
|
|
|
132.4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Weighted average shares outstanding in millions - basic
|
163.1
|
|
|
|
|
|
163.1
|
Basic earnings per share
|
0.65
|
|
|
|
|
|
0.81
|
Weighted average shares outstanding in millions - diluted
|
163.2
|
|
|
|
|
|
163.2
|
Diluted earnings per share
|
0.65
|
|
|
|
|
|
0.81
|
|
|
(a)
|
Represents share based payment expense including employer payroll taxes of €5.8 million and non-operating M&A transaction costs of €0.6 million.
|
(b)
|
Represents exceptional items which management believes are non-recurring and do not have a continuing impact. See Note 6, Exceptional items, within 'Exhibit 99.2 - Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements' for a detailed list of exceptional items.
|
(c)
|
Represents elimination of €14.4 million of net gains on repricing of debt, a one-time €5.7 million gain from the reversal of an impairment of a short-term investment which was made with surplus cash as part of our cash management activities, €12.3 million of foreign exchange translation losses and €0.4 million of losses on derivatives.
|
(d)
|
Represents tax impact of the above at the applicable tax rate for each adjustment, determined by the nature of the item and the jurisdiction in which it arises.
Nomad Foods Limited
Reconciliation of Non-IFRS Financial Measures (continued)
|
The following table reconciles Adjusted EBITDA to the reported results of Nomad Foods for each period.
Adjusted EBITDA (unaudited)
|
|
Three months ended
|
|
Six months ended
|
€ in millions
|
June 30, 2025
|
|
June 30, 2024
|
|
June 30, 2025
|
|
June 30, 2024
|
Profit for the period
|
57.1
|
|
70.9
|
|
89.8
|
|
105.4
|
Taxation
|
13.5
|
|
16.8
|
|
20.5
|
|
24.2
|
Net financing costs
|
16.9
|
|
13.4
|
|
51.0
|
|
43.5
|
Depreciation & amortization
|
26.3
|
|
23.2
|
|
50.3
|
|
46.3
|
Exceptional items (a)
|
14.9
|
|
12.4
|
|
32.0
|
|
35.9
|
Other add-backs (b)
|
0.6
|
|
2.7
|
|
5.8
|
|
6.4
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
129.3
|
|
139.4
|
|
249.4
|
|
261.7
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Revenue
|
746.9
|
|
753.1
|
|
1,507.0
|
|
1,536.8
|
Adjusted EBITDA margin (c)
|
17.3 %
|
|
18.5 %
|
|
16.5 %
|
|
17.0 %
|
|
|
(a)
|
Adjustment to add back exceptional items. See Note 6, Exceptional items, within 'Exhibit 99.2 - Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements' for a detailed list of exceptional items.
|
(b)
|
Represents the elimination of share-based payment charges including employer payroll taxes for the three month period to June 30, 2025 of €0.4 million (2024: €2.4 million) and €5.3 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025 (2024: €5.8 million), as well as the elimination of non-operating M&A transaction costs for the three month period to June 30, 2025 of €0.2 million (2024: €0.3 million) and €0.5 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025 (2024: €0.6 million). We exclude these costs because we do not believe they are indicative of our normal operating costs, can vary significantly in amount and frequency, and are unrelated to our underlying operating performance.
|
(c)
|
Adjusted EBITDA margin is calculated by dividing Adjusted EBITDA by Revenue.
Nomad Foods Limited
Reconciliation of Non-IFRS Financial Measures (continued)
Reconciliation from reported to organic revenue growth/(decline)
The following table is a reconciliation of reported revenue growth to Organic Revenue Growth for the three and six month periods ended June 30, 2025.
|
Year on Year Growth - June 30, 2025 compared with June 30, 2024:
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
Six months ended
|
|
YoY change
|
|
YoY change
|
Reported Revenue Growth
|
(0.8) %
|
|
(1.9) %
|
|
|
|
|
Of which:
|
|
|
|
Organic Revenue Growth
|
(1.1) %
|
|
(2.4) %
|
Translational FX (a)
|
0.3 %
|
|
0.5 %
|
Total
|
(0.8) %
|
|
(1.9) %
|
|
|
(a)
|
Translational FX is calculated by translating data of the current and comparative periods using a budget foreign exchange rate that is set once a year as part of the Company's internal annual forecast process.
Forward-Looking Statements
Forward-Looking Statements and Disclaimers
Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements which are based on the Company's expectations, intentions and projections regarding its future performance, anticipated events or trends and other matters that are not historical facts, including the Company's expectations regarding (i) its future operating and financial performance, including its 2025 guidance with respect to organic revenue growth, Adjusted EBITDA growth, adjusted free cash flow conversion, Adjusted EPS, and Adjusted EPS growth; (ii) disruptions in consumer behaviors, (iii) its growth initiatives, including with respect to its innovation and renovation initiatives, (iv) its ability to generate superior shareholder returns; (v) its bottom-line growth and cash generation; and (vi) its portfolio's ability to remain well positioned for consumer trends.
These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including: (i) the Company's ability to effectively mitigate factors that negatively impact its supply of raw materials, including the conflict in Ukraine and climate-related factors beyond the Company's control; (ii) the Company's ability to successfully mitigate inflationary changes in the market; (iii) the Company's ability to successfully identify suitable acquisition targets and adequately evaluate the potential performance of such acquisition targets; (iv) the Company's ability to successfully implement its strategies (including its M&A strategy) and strategic initiatives and to recognize the anticipated benefits of such strategic initiatives; (v) innovations introduced to the markets and the Company's ability to accurately forecast the brands' performance; (vi) the Company's ability to effectively compete in its markets; (vii) changes in consumer preferences, such as meat substitutes, and the Company's failure to anticipate and respond to such changes or to successfully develop and renovate products; (viii) the effects of reputational damage from unsafe or poor quality food products; (ix) the risk that securities markets will react negatively to actions by the Company; (x) the adequacy of the Company's cash resources to achieve its anticipated growth agenda; (xi) increases in operating costs, including labor costs, and the Company's ability to manage its cost structure; (xii) fluctuations in the availability of food ingredients and packaging materials that the Company uses in its products; (xiii) the Company's ability to protect its brand names and trademarks; (xiv) the Company's ability to prevent, or remediate, any future cybersecurity incidents; (xv) loss of the Company's financial arrangements with respect to receivables factoring; (xvi) the loss of any of the Company's major customers or a decrease in demand for its products; (xvii) economic conditions that may affect the Company's future performance including exchange rate fluctuations; (xviii) the Company's ability to successfully interpret and respond to key industry trends and to realize the expected benefits of its responsive actions; (xix) the Company's failure to comply with, and liabilities related to, environmental, health and safety laws and regulations; (xx) changes in applicable laws or regulations; (xxi) the Company's ability to remediate any material weaknesses in its internal control over financial reporting; and (xxii) the other risks and uncertainties disclosed in the Company's public filings and any other public disclosures by the Company. Given these risks and uncertainties, prospective investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of such statements and, except as required by applicable law, the Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
No Offer or Solicitation
This release and referenced conference call is provided for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell, or an invitation to subscribe for, purchase or exchange, any securities or the solicitation of any vote or approval in any jurisdiction, nor shall there be any sale, issuance, exchange or transfer of the securities referred to in this press release in any jurisdiction in contravention of applicable law.
The release, publication or distribution of this announcement in certain jurisdictions may be restricted by law and therefore persons in such jurisdictions into which this announcement is released, published or distributed should inform themselves about and observe such restrictions.
SOURCE Nomad Foods LimitedWANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- BTSE Sponsors Major Blockchain Conferences In Vietnam, Reinforcing Commitment To Southeast Asian Market
- Primexbt Partners With Theo Wassenaar Primary School To Support Education In South Africa
- GSR Leads $100M Private Placement Into Nasdaq-Listed MEI Pharma To Launch First Institutional Litecoin Treasury Strategy Alongside Charlie Lee
- 10 Years Of Ethereum : ETH Meme Coin Pepeto Ends Stage 6 With $5.770.000 Raised In Presale
- Multibank.Io Partners With Fireblocks And Mavryk To Launch $10B Real Estate Tokenization Platform
- Fundedfx Launches Global Prop Trading Challenges With Flexible Scaling And On-Demand Payouts
CommentsNo comment