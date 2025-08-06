Capital City Bank Earns 14Th Consecutive“Best Companies” Honor, Climbs To 11Th Place

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TALLAHASSEE, Fla., Aug. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Capital City Bank has again been named to Florida Trend's annual“Best Companies to Work For in Florida” list, ranking 11th in the“Large Companies” category - a notable climb from 19th in 2024 and 24th the year prior. This steady rise underscores the company's ongoing efforts to cultivate an exceptional workplace. The 2025 issue is the 17th annual“Best Companies” edition and marks the 14th consecutive year Capital City Bank has been selected.

“Climbing from 24th to 19th, and now to 11th over the past three years is a testament to the dedication and passion our associates show every day in shaping a workplace where everyone feels they truly belong,” said Bill Smith, chairman and CEO of Capital City Bank Group.“This recognition is a direct result of their efforts, and we remain dedicated to creating an environment where team members feel valued, supported and inspired to reach their full potential.”

In addition to this recognition by Florida Trend, Capital City Bank has recently received several other notable accolades highlighting its performance and workplace culture. In February, Forbes ranked Capital City Bank 13th out of 100 on its America's Best Banks list, followed by inclusion in Forbes' World's Best Banks list in April. The Bank was also named one of the top employers in the financial industry by American Banker magazine. The most recent edition of the magazine's annual“Best Banks to Work For” feature, published in November 2024, marked the twelfth consecutive year Capital City Bank has appeared on the list.

“Our annual 'Best Companies To Work For In Florida' program once again shows what sets the state's best employers apart from others - and it's not paychecks or profit margins,” says Florida Trend Executive Editor Amy Keller.“While those help, of course, the best companies invest in people and find creative ways to motivate and reward employees and help them grow. They're also purposeful about creating a great culture. These employers find ways to encourage connection and camaraderie - and they also prioritize giving back to their communities, understanding that it can have a profound impact on morale. Their examples offer an excellent roadmap for companies seeking to differentiate themselves from the competition.”

To participate, companies or government entities were required to have at least 15 workers in Florida and to be in operation at least one year. Companies that chose to participate underwent an evaluation of their workplace policies, practices, philosophy, systems and demographics. The process also included a survey to measure employee satisfaction. The combined scores determined the top companies and the final ranking.

The“Best Companies To Work For In Florida” program is managed by Florida Trend and Workforce Research Group and is endorsed by the HR Florida State Council. Workforce Research Group managed the registration, survey and analysis and determined the final rankings. For a list of the 100“Best Companies To Work For In Florida”, go to FloridaTrend.com/BestCompanies .

