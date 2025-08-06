Pension Scheme In India: Get Rs 3,000 Monthly By Contributing Just Rs 55

Many people hope to receive a monthly pension after retirement. We often think this is limited to government employees. But did you know that even those working in the unorganized sector have the opportunity to get a pension?

Many elderly people leave their jobs or work at the age of 60. After that, they do not have a stable income. This makes it difficult for them to meet even their daily expenses. To reduce this problem, the central government has introduced a pension scheme called Pradhan Mantri Shram Yogi Maandhan Yojana (PMSYM).This scheme has been specially introduced for workers working in the informal sector. These include laborers, auto/rickshaw drivers, construction workers, small traders, domestic workers, street vendors, beedi workers. The main objective of this scheme is to provide them with a monthly income after 60 years.

To join this scheme, the age should be between 18 and 40 years. If you join at the age of 18, you have to pay only Rs 55 per month. If you join at the age of 29, you have to pay Rs 100 per month. Similarly, if you join at the age of 40, you will have to pay Rs 200 per month. The central government also pays an equal amount to the amount you pay (50:50 contribution). After 60 years, you will get a pension of Rs 3,000 per month.

* Monthly income should be less than Rs 15,000.* Should not be a member of other government pension schemes like EPFO, NPS, ESIC.* Aadhaar card, bank account passbook, mobile number are required to apply.* You can apply by visiting the nearest Common Service Center (CSC).* Or you can register online at website.

* A pension of Rs 3,000 is available every month after 60 years.* If the beneficiary dies, the wife will get 50% pension (Rs 1,500) as family pension.* Opportunity to get a stable income for life with low investment.