Buy Calls On Yatharth, TVS Motor, Aditya Birla Capital: SEBI Analyst Eyes Strong Upside

SEBI-registered analyst Palak Jain has flagged upside potential in three stocks: Yatharth Hospital, TVS Motor, and Aditya Birla Capital. She cited bullish charts, RSI trends, and fundamental support behind her bullish outlook.

Let's take a look at her recommendations:

Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services

Yatharth has demonstrated a strong bullish trend, with a recent resistance breakout and bullish channel formation on the charts, accompanied by strong volumes.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) at 67.11 indicates a healthy uptrend without being overbought, suggesting potential for further gains. And from a fundamental perspective, the company's growth prospects in the healthcare sector remain promising, driven by increasing demand for quality healthcare services.

She recommended buying with target price of ₹705, ₹726, and ₹767 with a stop loss of ₹625.

TVS Motor

TVS Motor has demonstrated a strong bullish trend, with a recent resistance breakout and a double bottom pattern on the charts, accompanied by good volumes, indicating a potential for further gains, Jain said.

And the Relative Strength Index (RSI) at 50.69 indicates a neutral zone, but the recent uptrend and breakout suggest that the stock has room to continue its upward trajectory.

From a fundamental perspective, the company's growth prospects in the two-wheeler segment remain promising, driven by increasing demand for electric vehicles and a strong product pipeline.

She recommends buying with a target price of ₹3,072, ₹3,161 and ₹3,340 for a stop loss of ₹2,625.

Aditya Birla Capital (AB Capital)

AB Capital has broken out of its resistance level, indicating a strong bullish trend. With a Relative Strength Index (RSI) at 50.57 and increasing volumes, the stock is poised for continued upward momentum, making it an attractive investment opportunity, according to Jain.

Additionally, the company's diversified financial services portfolio and strong parentage provide a solid fundamental backing for its growth prospects.

She recommended buying for a target price of ₹290,₹298 and ₹315, with a stop loss at ₹248.

