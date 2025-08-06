Alexa News Nigeria (Alexa.Ng) Join Forces For Delta Social Media Summit

The Delta Social Media Summit's 3rd edition is scheduled for August 28, 2024, at the Mariam Babangida Leisure Park in Asaba. Alexa News Nigeria ( ) joined forces for the awareness and promotion of Delta social media summit where great intellectuals, entrepreneurs and influencers will gather.

According to the host, the Senior Special Assistant on Media to the Delta State Governor Mr. Ossai Ovie Success, the summit promised to be a game-changer for the youth and entrepreneurs of the region.

He noted that the summit is with a clear vision – to empower the next generation with the knowledge and skills necessary to leverage social media platforms for economic growth, job creation, and social development.

“The summit's agenda is packed with insightful sessions, workshops, and networking opportunities.

Participants will be learning about the latest social media trends, strategies, and tools, and how to apply them in various sectors, including entrepreneurship, education, and community development.

With a lineup of esteemed guest speakers, including content creators, industry experts, and thought leaders, the summit is poised to be a hub of innovation and creativity.”

The summit's objectives according to Ossai include showcasing innovative uses of social media in various sectors, fostering a sense of community and social responsibility among participants, and facilitating meaningful connections between participants, industry leaders, and potential collaborators.

A diverse lineup of speakers has been assembled for the summit, featuring content creators, industry experts, and thought leaders.

Some of the notable speakers include: Blessing CEO, GehGeh, KellyRae (Big Brother Naija Season 9 winner), and Black Heart (TikTok influencer), Industry Experts include Dr. Charles Akpoki, High Chief Kestin Pondi, Dr. Emmanuel Paddy Iyamu, Pastor Julius Ekweozor, and Dr. Oritsegbegbemi Maurice Ojo-Ede, Leaders and Entrepreneurs: Amb. Dr. Nkem Imarue, Nweze Ikechukwu, Teacher Chike and Mr. Emmanuel Osazuwa.

The Chief Executive Officer and Editor in Chief of Alexa News Nigeria ( ), Jokpeme Joseph Omode says "Delta Social Media Summit is an event where the brightest minds in digital innovation will gather to explore the cutting-edge trends shaping the future of social media. This Summit will bring you face-to-face with expert speakers from across the industry, offering a deep dive into the evolving digital landscape. You'll gain invaluable insights into the growing importance of authenticity, community-driven strategies and the strategic use of algorithms to build stronger connections with audiences. Plus, hear from top influencers and the role of social media in brand storytelling".

The summit promises to provide a platform for networking, learning, and growth, and is expected to attract a wide range of attendees, including young entrepreneurs, social media enthusiasts, and industry professionals.

With its impressive lineup and clear objectives, the Delta Social Media Summit is poised to be a significant event in the region.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Alexa News Nigeria.

For Further Inquiries and Sponsorship:

08163767435

0807 165 5916