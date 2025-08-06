Emerson Reports Third Quarter 2025 Results Updates 2025 Outlook
(dollars in millions, except per share)
2024 Q3
|
2025 Q3
|
Change
|
Underlying Orders2
|
|
|
|
4 %
|
Net Sales
|
|
$4,380
|
$4,553
|
4 %
|
Underlying Sales3
|
|
|
|
3 %
|
Pretax Earnings
|
|
$455
|
$734
|
|
Margin
|
|
10.4 %
|
16.1 %
|
570 bps
|
Adjusted Segment EBITA4
|
|
$1,189
|
$1,232
|
|
Margin
|
|
27.1 %
|
27.1 %
|
0 bps
|
GAAP Earnings Per Share
|
|
$0.60
|
$1.03
|
72 %
|
Adjusted Earnings Per Share5
|
|
$1.43
|
$1.52
|
6 %
|
Operating Cash Flow
|
|
$1,067
|
$1,062
|
- %
|
Free Cash Flow
|
|
$975
|
$970
|
(1) %
Management Commentary
"Emerson's solid third quarter results reflect our sustained momentum, delivering strong underlying growth, profitability and cash flow, which we expect to continue as we finish the fiscal year," said Emerson President and Chief Executive Officer Lal Karsanbhai. "We are experiencing positive momentum in key end markets, and our team's ability to execute in this dynamic environment demonstrates the resilience of our business model and our operational excellence."
Karsanbhai continued, "We are taking pivotal steps to advance our industrial software capabilities, launching breakthrough innovations that are transforming how our customers optimize their operations. We deliver value by unlocking productivity and efficiency, and we are seeing accelerated adoption of our digital solutions."
2025 Outlook
The following table summarizes the fiscal year 2025 guidance framework. Net and underlying sales guidance of ~3.5% growth reflects our updated expectations for pricing actions as the tariff expense exposure has reduced. GAAP EPS is now expected to be ~$4.08 and adjusted EPS guidance is now ~$6.00, an increase versus the previous midpoint. Expectations for operating cash flow and free cash flow increase to ~$3.6B and ~$3.2B, respectively. The 2025 outlook assumes returning ~$2.3B to shareholders through $1.1B of share repurchases and ~$1.2B of dividends, unchanged from the prior guidance.
|
|
2025 Q4
|
2025
|
Net Sales Growth
|
5.5% - 6.5%
|
~3.5%
|
Underlying Sales Growth
|
5% - 6%
|
~3.5%
|
Earnings Per Share
|
$1.13 - $1.17
|
~$4.08
|
Amortization of Intangibles
|
~$0.34
|
~$1.34
|
Restructuring / Related Costs
|
~$0.10
|
~$0.22
|
Acquisition / Divestiture Fees and Related Costs
|
~$0.01
|
~$0.27
|
Discrete taxes related to AspenTech transaction
|
|
$0.09
|
Adjusted Earnings Per Share
|
$1.58 - $1.62
|
~$6.00
|
Operating Cash Flow
|
|
~$3.6B
|
Free Cash Flow
|
|
~$3.2B
|
1 Results are presented on a continuing operations basis.
|
2 Underlying orders do not include AspenTech.
|
3 Underlying sales excludes the impact of currency translation, and significant acquisitions and divestitures.
|
4 Adjusted segment EBITA represents segment earnings less restructuring and intangibles amortization expense.
|
5 Adjusted EPS excludes intangibles amortization expense, restructuring and related costs, acquisition/divestiture gains, losses, fees and related costs, and discrete taxes.
Conference Call and Upcoming Events
Today, beginning at 6:30 a.m. Central Time / 7:30 a.m. Eastern Time, Emerson management will discuss the third quarter results during an investor conference call. Participants can access a live webcast available at at the time of the call. A replay of the call will be available for 90 days. Conference call slides will be posted in advance of the call on the company website.
Emerson also announces it will host an investor conference on Nov. 20, 2025 in New York City. Event details will be distributed closer to this date.
About Emerson
Emerson (NYSE: EMR ) is a global industrial technology leader that provides advanced automation. With an unmatched portfolio of intelligent devices, controls systems, and industrial software, Emerson delivers solutions that automate and optimize business performance. Headquartered in Saint Louis, Missouri, Emerson combines innovative technology with proven operational excellence to power the future of automation. For more information, visit Emerson .
Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements
Statements in this press release that are not strictly historical may be "forward-looking" statements, which represent management's expectations, based on currently available information. Actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statement. Any forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release. Emerson undertakes no obligation to update any such statements to reflect new information or later developments. Examples of risks and uncertainties that may cause or actual results or performance to be materially different from those expressed or implied by forward looking statements include the scope, duration and ultimate impacts of the Russia-Ukraine and other global conflicts, as well as economic and currency conditions, market demand, pricing, protection of intellectual property, cybersecurity, tariffs, competitive and technological factors, inflation, among others, as set forth in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent reports filed with the SEC. The outlook contained herein represents the Company's expectation for its consolidated results, other than as noted herein.
Emerson uses our Investor Relations website, , as a means of disclosing information which may be of interest or material to our investors and for complying with disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Accordingly, investors should monitor our Investor Relations website, in addition to following our press releases, SEC filings, public conference calls, webcasts and social media. The information contained on, or that may be accessed through, our website is not incorporated by reference into, and is not a part of, this document.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Table 1
|
EMERSON AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
CONSOLIDATED OPERATING RESULTS
|
(AMOUNTS IN MILLIONS EXCEPT PER SHARE, UNAUDITED)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Quarter Ended
June 30,
|
|
Nine Months Ended
|
|
|
|
2024
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
2025
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net sales
|
$ 4,380
|
|
$ 4,553
|
|
$ 12,873
|
|
$ 13,161
|
Cost of sales
|
2,066
|
|
2,160
|
|
6,359
|
|
6,161
|
SG&A expenses
|
1,254
|
|
1,266
|
|
3,827
|
|
3,773
|
Gain on subordinated interest
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
(79)
|
|
-
|
Loss on Copeland note receivable
|
279
|
|
-
|
|
279
|
|
-
|
Other deductions, net
|
294
|
|
298
|
|
1,075
|
|
944
|
Interest expense, net
|
56
|
|
95
|
|
157
|
|
145
|
Interest income from related party1
|
(24)
|
|
-
|
|
(86)
|
|
-
|
Earnings from continuing operations before income taxes
|
455
|
|
734
|
|
1,341
|
|
2,138
|
Income taxes
|
88
|
|
154
|
|
266
|
|
536
|
Earnings from continuing operations
|
367
|
|
580
|
|
1,075
|
|
1,602
|
Discontinued operations, net of tax
|
(15)
|
|
6
|
|
(88)
|
|
7
|
Net earnings
|
352
|
|
586
|
|
987
|
|
1,609
|
Less: Noncontrolling interests in subsidiaries
|
23
|
|
-
|
|
15
|
|
(48)
|
Net earnings common stockholders
|
$ 329
|
|
$ 586
|
|
$ 972
|
|
$ 1,657
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Earnings common stockholders
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Earnings from continuing operations
|
$ 344
|
|
$ 580
|
|
$ 1,060
|
|
$ 1,650
|
Discontinued operations
|
(15)
|
|
6
|
|
(88)
|
|
7
|
Net earnings common stockholders
|
$ 329
|
|
$ 586
|
|
$ 972
|
|
$ 1,657
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Diluted avg. shares outstanding
|
574.8
|
|
564.7
|
|
574.1
|
|
567.1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Diluted earnings per share common stockholders
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Earnings from continuing operations
|
$ 0.60
|
|
$ 1.03
|
|
$ 1.84
|
|
$ 2.91
|
Discontinued operations
|
(0.03)
|
|
0.01
|
|
(0.15)
|
|
0.01
|
Diluted earnings per common share
|
$ 0.57
|
|
$ 1.04
|
|
$ 1.69
|
|
$ 2.92
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Quarter Ended
June 30,
|
|
Nine Months Ended
|
|
|
|
2024
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
2025
|
Other deductions, net
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Amortization of intangibles
|
$ 264
|
|
$ 219
|
|
$ 811
|
|
$ 677
|
Restructuring costs
|
57
|
|
37
|
|
170
|
|
70
|
Other
|
(27)
|
|
42
|
|
94
|
|
197
|
Total
|
$ 294
|
|
$ 298
|
|
$ 1,075
|
|
$ 944
|
|
1 Represents interest on the Copeland note receivable through June 6, 2024.
|
|
|
|
Table 2
|
EMERSON AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|
(DOLLARS IN MILLIONS, UNAUDITED)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sept 30, 2024
|
|
June 30, 2025
|
Assets
|
|
|
|
Cash and equivalents
|
$ 3,588
|
|
$ 2,219
|
Receivables, net
|
2,927
|
|
2,908
|
Inventories
|
2,180
|
|
2,288
|
Other current assets
|
1,497
|
|
1,657
|
Total current assets
|
10,192
|
|
9,072
|
Property, plant & equipment, net
|
2,807
|
|
2,791
|
Goodwill
|
18,067
|
|
18,158
|
Other intangible assets
|
10,436
|
|
9,669
|
Other
|
2,744
|
|
2,827
|
Total assets
|
$ 44,246
|
|
$ 42,517
|
|
|
|
|
Liabilities and equity
|
|
|
|
Short-term borrowings and current maturities of long-term debt
|
$ 532
|
|
$ 5,953
|
Accounts payable
|
1,335
|
|
1,272
|
Accrued expenses
|
3,875
|
|
3,507
|
Total current liabilities
|
5,742
|
|
10,732
|
Long-term debt
|
7,155
|
|
8,278
|
Other liabilities
|
3,840
|
|
3,621
|
Equity
|
|
|
|
Common stockholders' equity
|
21,636
|
|
19,870
|
Noncontrolling interests in subsidiaries
|
5,873
|
|
16
|
Total equity
|
27,509
|
|
19,886
|
Total liabilities and equity
|
$ 44,246
|
|
$ 42,517
|
|
|
|
|
Table 3
|
EMERSON AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
|
(DOLLARS IN MILLIONS, UNAUDITED)
|
|
|
Nine Months Ended June 30,
|
|
|
2024
|
|
2025
|
Operating activities
|
|
|
|
|
Net earnings
|
|
$ 987
|
|
$ 1,609
|
Earnings from discontinued operations, net of tax
|
|
88
|
|
(7)
|
Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash provided by operating activities:
|
|
|
|
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
1,263
|
|
1,139
|
Stock compensation
|
|
203
|
|
198
|
Amortization of acquisition-related inventory step-up
|
|
231
|
|
-
|
Gain on subordinated interest
|
|
(79)
|
|
-
|
Loss on Copeland note receivable
|
|
279
|
|
-
|
Changes in operating working capital
|
|
(176)
|
|
(80)
|
Other, net
|
|
(552)
|
|
(195)
|
Cash from continuing operations
|
|
2,244
|
|
2,664
|
Cash from discontinued operations
|
|
4
|
|
(576)
|
Cash provided by operating activities
|
|
2,248
|
|
2,088
|
Investing activities
|
|
|
|
|
Capital expenditures
|
|
(251)
|
|
(263)
|
Purchases of businesses, net of cash and equivalents acquired
|
|
(8,342)
|
|
(36)
|
Proceeds from subordinated interest
|
|
79
|
|
-
|
Other, net
|
|
(86)
|
|
(94)
|
Cash from continuing operations
|
|
(8,600)
|
|
(393)
|
Cash from discontinued operations
|
|
36
|
|
-
|
Cash used in investing activities
|
|
(8,564)
|
|
(393)
|
Financing activities
|
|
|
|
|
Net increase in short-term borrowings
|
|
2,229
|
|
1,419
|
Proceeds from short-term borrowings greater than three months
|
|
322
|
|
5,292
|
Payments of short-term borrowings greater than three months
|
|
(100)
|
|
(1,349)
|
Proceeds from long-term debt
|
|
-
|
|
1,544
|
Payments of long-term debt
|
|
(547)
|
|
(503)
|
Dividends paid
|
|
(901)
|
|
(895)
|
Purchases of common stock
|
|
(175)
|
|
(1,147)
|
AspenTech purchases of common stock
|
|
(188)
|
|
-
|
Purchase of noncontrolling interest
|
|
-
|
|
(7,244)
|
Settlement of AspenTech share awards
|
|
-
|
|
(76)
|
Other, net
|
|
(57)
|
|
(60)
|
Cash provided by (used in) financing activities
|
|
583
|
|
(3,019)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and equivalents
|
|
(20)
|
|
(45)
|
Decrease in cash and equivalents
|
|
(5,753)
|
|
(1,369)
|
Beginning cash and equivalents
|
|
8,051
|
|
3,588
|
Ending cash and equivalents
|
|
$ 2,298
|
|
$ 2,219
|
|
|
|
Table 4
|
EMERSON AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
SEGMENT SALES AND EARNINGS
|
(DOLLARS IN MILLIONS, UNAUDITED)
|
|
The following tables show results for the Company's segments on an adjusted segment EBITA basis and are intended
to supplement the Company's results of operations, including its segment earnings which are defined as earnings before
interest and taxes. The Company defines adjusted segment and total segment EBITA as segment earnings excluding
intangibles amortization expense, and restructuring and related expense. Adjusted segment and total segment EBITA,
and adjusted segment and total segment EBITA margin are measures used by management and may be useful for
investors to evaluate the Company's segments' operational performance.
|
|
|
Quarter Ended June 30,
|
|
|
2024
|
|
2025
|
|
Reported
|
|
Underlying
|
|
Sales
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Final Control
|
$ 1,046
|
|
$ 1,116
|
|
7 %
|
|
5 %
|
|
Measurement & Analytical
|
982
|
|
1,014
|
|
3 %
|
|
2 %
|
|
Discrete Automation
|
618
|
|
649
|
|
5 %
|
|
3 %
|
|
Safety & Productivity
|
351
|
|
346
|
|
(1) %
|
|
(2) %
|
|
Intelligent Devices
|
$ 2,997
|
|
$ 3,125
|
|
4 %
|
|
3 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Control Systems & Software1
|
1,043
|
|
1,083
|
|
4 %
|
|
3 %
|
|
Test & Measurement
|
355
|
|
361
|
|
2 %
|
|
(1) %
|
|
Software and Control
|
$ 1,398
|
|
$ 1,444
|
|
3 %
|
|
2 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Eliminations
|
(15)
|
|
(16)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
$ 4,380
|
|
$ 4,553
|
|
4 %
|
|
3 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sales Growth by Geography
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Quarter Ended
|
|
|
|
|
Americas
|
7 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
Europe
|
(7) %
|
|
|
|
|
|
Asia, Middle East & Africa
|
2 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1 AspenTech was fully acquired on March 12, 2025 and is now an independent business unit inside of the Control Systems & Software reporting segment.
|
|
|
Table 4 cont.
|
|
|
|
Nine Months Ended June 30,
|
|
2024
|
|
2025
|
|
Reported
|
|
Underlying
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sales
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Final Control
|
$ 3,037
|
|
$ 3,165
|
|
4 %
|
|
4 %
|
Measurement & Analytical
|
2,942
|
|
2,992
|
|
2 %
|
|
2 %
|
Discrete Automation
|
1,863
|
|
1,844
|
|
(1) %
|
|
(1) %
|
Safety & Productivity
|
1,038
|
|
996
|
|
(4) %
|
|
(4) %
|
Intelligent Devices
|
$ 8,880
|
|
$ 8,997
|
|
1 %
|
|
1 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Control Systems & Software
|
2,940
|
|
3,138
|
|
7 %
|
|
7 %
|
Test & Measurement
|
1,104
|
|
1,079
|
|
(2) %
|
|
(2) %
|
Software and Control
|
$ 4,044
|
|
$ 4,217
|
|
4 %
|
|
4 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Eliminations
|
(51)
|
|
(53)
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
$ 12,873
|
|
$ 13,161
|
|
2 %
|
|
2 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sales Growth by Geography
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Nine Months Ended
|
|
|
|
|
Americas
|
5 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Europe
|
(4) %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Asia, Middle East & Africa
|
3 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Table 4 cont.
|
|
|
|
|
Quarter Ended June 30,
|
|
Quarter Ended June 30,
|
|
2024
|
|
2025
|
|
As Reported
|
|
Adjusted
|
|
As
|
|
Adjusted
|
Earnings
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Final Control
|
$ 253
|
|
$ 279
|
|
$ 267
|
|
$ 292
|
Margins
|
24.2 %
|
|
26.8 %
|
|
23.9 %
|
|
26.2 %
|
Measurement & Analytical
|
252
|
|
266
|
|
246
|
|
259
|
Margins
|
25.6 %
|
|
27.0 %
|
|
24.2 %
|
|
25.5 %
|
Discrete Automation
|
109
|
|
134
|
|
118
|
|
132
|
Margins
|
17.6 %
|
|
21.5 %
|
|
18.2 %
|
|
20.4 %
|
Safety & Productivity
|
79
|
|
86
|
|
73
|
|
80
|
Margins
|
22.5 %
|
|
24.7 %
|
|
21.1 %
|
|
22.9 %
|
Intelligent Devices
|
$ 693
|
|
$ 765
|
|
$ 704
|
|
$ 763
|
Margins
|
23.1 %
|
|
25.5 %
|
|
22.5 %
|
|
24.4 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Control Systems & Software
|
217
|
|
348
|
|
267
|
|
388
|
Margins
|
20.8 %
|
|
33.3 %
|
|
24.7 %
|
|
35.9 %
|
Test & Measurement
|
(88)
|
|
76
|
|
(26)
|
|
81
|
Margins
|
(24.7) %
|
|
21.4 %
|
|
(7.2) %
|
|
22.4 %
|
Software and Control
|
$ 129
|
|
$ 424
|
|
$ 241
|
|
$ 469
|
Margins
|
9.2 %
|
|
30.3 %
|
|
16.7 %
|
|
32.6 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Corporate items and interest expense, net:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Stock compensation
|
(56)
|
|
(47)
|
|
(71)
|
|
(45)
|
Unallocated pension and postretirement costs
|
38
|
|
38
|
|
27
|
|
27
|
Corporate and other
|
(38)
|
|
(24)
|
|
(72)
|
|
(31)
|
Loss on Copeland note receivable
|
(279)
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
Interest expense, net
|
(56)
|
|
-
|
|
(95)
|
|
-
|
Interest income from related party1
|
24
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
Pretax Earnings / Adjusted EBITA
|
$ 455
|
|
$ 1,156
|
|
$ 734
|
|
$ 1,183
|
Margins
|
10.4 %
|
|
26.4 %
|
|
16.1 %
|
|
26.0 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Supplemental Total Segment Earnings:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Adjusted Total Segment EBITA
|
|
|
$ 1,189
|
|
|
|
$ 1,232
|
Margins
|
|
|
27.1 %
|
|
|
|
27.1 %
|
|
1 Represents interest on the Copeland note receivable.
|
|
|
|
Table 4 cont.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Quarter Ended June 30,
|
|
Quarter Ended June 30,
|
|
|
2024
|
|
2025
|
|
|
Amortization of
Intangibles1
|
|
Restructuring
and
Related Costs2
|
|
Amortization of
Intangibles1
|
|
Restructuring
and
Related Costs2
|
|
Final Control
|
$ 21
|
|
$ 5
|
|
$ 22
|
|
$ 3
|
|
Measurement & Analytical
|
11
|
|
3
|
|
11
|
|
2
|
|
Discrete Automation
|
9
|
|
16
|
|
8
|
|
6
|
|
Safety & Productivity
|
6
|
|
1
|
|
7
|
|
-
|
|
Intelligent Devices
|
$ 47
|
|
$ 25
|
|
$ 48
|
|
$ 11
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Control Systems & Software
|
127
|
|
4
|
|
114
|
|
7
|
|
Test & Measurement
|
139
|
|
25
|
|
107
|
|
-
|
|
Software and Control
|
$ 266
|
|
$ 29
|
|
$ 221
|
|
$ 7
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Corporate
|
-
|
|
63
|
|
-
|
|
233
|
|
Total
|
$ 313
|
|
$ 60
|
|
$ 269
|
|
$ 41
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1 Amortization of intangibles includes $49 and $50 reported in cost of sales for the three months ended June 30, 2024 and 2025, respectively.
|
2 Restructuring and related costs includes $3 and $4 reported in cost of sales and selling, general and administrative expenses for the three months ended June 30, 2024 and 2025, respectively.
|
3 Corporate restructuring and related costs of $23 for the three months ended June 30, 2025 includes $20 related to integration-related stock compensation expense attributable to AspenTech. Corporate restructuring and related costs of $6 for the three months ended June 30, 2024 includes $5 related to integration-related stock compensation expense attributable to NI.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Quarter Ended June 30,
|
Depreciation and Amortization
|
2024
|
|
2025
|
Final Control
|
$ 41
|
|
$ 39
|
Measurement & Analytical
|
32
|
|
32
|
Discrete Automation
|
22
|
|
22
|
Safety & Productivity
|
14
|
|
15
|
Intelligent Devices
|
109
|
|
108
|
|
|
|
|
Control Systems & Software
|
148
|
|
134
|
Test & Measurement
|
150
|
|
119
|
Software and Control
|
298
|
|
253
|
|
|
|
|
Corporate
|
10
|
|
11
|
Total
|
$ 417
|
|
$ 372
|
Table 5
|
EMERSON AND SUBSIDIARIES
ADJUSTED CORPORATE AND OTHER SUPPLEMENTAL
(DOLLARS IN MILLIONS, UNAUDITED)
|
|
The following table shows the Company's stock compensation and corporate and other expenses on an adjusted basis.
The Company's definition of adjusted stock compensation excludes integration-related stock compensation expense. The
Company's definition of adjusted corporate and other excludes corporate restructuring and related costs, first year
purchase accounting related items and transaction fees, and certain gains, losses or impairments. This metric is useful for
reconciling from total adjusted segment EBITA to the Company's consolidated adjusted EBITA.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Quarter Ended June 30,
|
|
|
|
|
|
2024
|
|
2025
|
Stock compensation (GAAP)
|
|
|
|
|
$ (56)
|
|
$ (71)
|
Integration-related stock compensation expense
|
|
|
|
|
91
|
|
262
|
Adjusted stock compensation (non-GAAP)
|
|
|
|
|
$ (47)
|
|
$ (45)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Quarter Ended June 30,
|
|
|
|
|
|
2024
|
|
2025
|
Corporate and other (GAAP)
|
|
|
|
|
$ (38)
|
|
$ (72)
|
Corporate restructuring and related costs
|
|
|
|
|
1
|
|
3
|
Acquisition / divestiture costs
|
|
|
|
|
13
|
|
38
|
Adjusted corporate and other (non-GAAP)
|
|
|
|
|
$ (24)
|
|
$ (31)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1 Integration-related stock compensation expense for the three months ended June 30, 2024 relates to NI and includes $5 reported as restructuring costs.
|
2 Integration-related stock compensation expense for the three months ended June 30, 2025 includes $24 related to AspenTech of which $20 is reported as restructuring costs, and $2 related to NI.
|
Table 6
|
EMERSON AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
|
The following tables, which show results on an adjusted EBITA basis and diluted earnings per share on an adjusted basis,
are intended to supplement the Company's discussion of its results of operations herein. The Company defines adjusted
EBITA as earnings excluding interest expense, net, income taxes, intangibles amortization expense, restructuring
expense, first year purchase accounting related items and transaction fees, and certain gains, losses or impairments.
Adjusted earnings per share excludes intangibles amortization expense, restructuring expense, first year purchase
accounting related items and transaction-related costs, and certain gains, losses or impairments. Adjusted EBITA,
adjusted EBITA margin, and adjusted earnings per share are measures used by management and may be useful for
investors to evaluate the Company's operational performance.
|
|
|
Quarter Ended June 30,
|
|
2024
|
|
2025
|
Pretax earnings
|
$ 455
|
|
$ 734
|
Percent of sales
|
10.4 %
|
|
16.1 %
|
Interest expense, net
|
56
|
|
95
|
Interest income from related party1
|
(24)
|
|
-
|
Amortization of intangibles
|
313
|
|
269
|
Restructuring and related costs
|
60
|
|
41
|
Acquisition/divestiture fees and related costs
|
17
|
|
44
|
Loss on Copeland note receivable
|
279
|
|
-
|
Adjusted EBITA
|
$ 1,156
|
|
$ 1,183
|
Percent of sales
|
26.4 %
|
|
26.0 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
Quarter Ended June 30,
|
|
2024
|
|
2025
|
GAAP earnings from continuing operations per share
|
$ 0.60
|
|
$ 1.03
|
Amortization of intangibles
|
0.35
|
|
0.37
|
Restructuring and related costs
|
0.08
|
|
0.06
|
Acquisition/divestiture fees and related costs
|
0.02
|
|
0.06
|
Loss on Copeland note receivable
|
0.38
|
|
-
|
Adjusted earnings from continuing operations per share
|
$ 1.43
|
|
$ 1.52
|
|
|
|
|
1 Represents interest on the Copeland note receivable through June 6, 2024
|
|
Table 6 cont.
|
Quarter Ended June 30, 2025
|
|
Pretax
|
|
Income
|
|
Earnings
|
|
Non-
Interests3
|
|
Net
|
|
Diluted
|
As reported (GAAP)
|
$ 734
|
|
$ 154
|
|
$ 580
|
|
$ -
|
|
$ 580
|
|
$ 1.03
|
Amortization of intangibles
|
2691
|
|
62
|
|
207
|
|
-
|
|
207
|
|
0.37
|
Restructuring and related costs
|
412
|
|
5
|
|
36
|
|
-
|
|
36
|
|
0.06
|
Acquisition/divestiture fees and related costs
|
44
|
|
9
|
|
35
|
|
-
|
|
35
|
|
0.06
|
Adjusted (non-GAAP)
|
$ 1,088
|
|
$ 230
|
|
$ 858
|
|
$ -
|
|
$ 858
|
|
$ 1.52
|
Interest expense, net
|
95
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Adjusted EBITA (non-GAAP)
|
$ 1,183
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1 Amortization of intangibles includes $50 reported in cost of sales.
|
2 Restructuring and related costs includes $4 reported in cost of sales and selling, general and administrative expenses.
|
3 Non-Controlling Interests for AspenTech ceased as of March 12, 2025 with the completion of the buy-in.
|
Table 7
|
Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures & Other
|
|
Reconciliations of Non-GAAP measures with the most directly comparable GAAP measure (dollars in millions, except per
share amounts). See tables 4 through 6 for additional non-GAAP reconciliations.
|
|
2025 Q3 Underlying Sales Change
|
Reported
|
(Favorable) /
|
(Acquisitions) /
Divestitures
|
Underlying
|
Final Control
|
7 %
|
(2) %
|
- %
|
5 %
|
Measurement & Analytical
|
3 %
|
(1) %
|
- %
|
2 %
|
Discrete Automation
|
5 %
|
(2) %
|
- %
|
3 %
|
Safety & Productivity
|
(1) %
|
(1) %
|
- %
|
(2) %
|
Intelligent Devices
|
4 %
|
(1) %
|
- %
|
3 %
|
Control Systems & Software
|
4 %
|
(1) %
|
- %
|
3 %
|
Test & Measurement
|
2 %
|
(3) %
|
- %
|
(1) %
|
Software and Control
|
3 %
|
(1) %
|
- %
|
2 %
|
Emerson
|
4 %
|
(1) %
|
- %
|
3 %
|
|
Nine Months Ended June 30, 2025 Underlying Sales Change
|
Reported
|
(Favorable) /
|
(Acquisitions) /
Divestitures
|
Underlying
|
Final Control
|
4 %
|
- %
|
- %
|
4 %
|
Measurement & Analytical
|
2 %
|
- %
|
- %
|
2 %
|
Discrete Automation
|
(1) %
|
- %
|
- %
|
(1) %
|
Safety & Productivity
|
(4) %
|
- %
|
- %
|
(4) %
|
Intelligent Devices
|
1 %
|
- %
|
- %
|
1 %
|
Control Systems & Software
|
7 %
|
- %
|
- %
|
7 %
|
Test & Measurement
|
(2) %
|
- %
|
- %
|
(2) %
|
Software and Control
|
4 %
|
- %
|
- %
|
4 %
|
Emerson
|
2 %
|
- %
|
- %
|
2 %
|
|
Underlying Growth Guidance
|
2025 Q4
|
2025
Guidance
|
Reported (GAAP)
|
5.5% - 6.5%
|
~3.5%
|
(Favorable) / Unfavorable FX
|
~0.5 pts
|
-
|
(Acquisitions) / Divestitures
|
-
|
-
|
Underlying (non-GAAP)
|
5% - 6%
|
~3.5%
|
|
2024 Q3 Adjusted Segment EBITA
|
EBIT
|
EBIT
Margin
|
Amortization
of
Intangibles
|
Restructuring
|
Adjusted
|
Adjusted
|
Final Control
|
$ 253
|
24.2 %
|
$ 21
|
$ 5
|
$ 279
|
26.8 %
|
Measurement & Analytical
|
252
|
25.6 %
|
11
|
3
|
266
|
27.0 %
|
Discrete Automation
|
109
|
17.6 %
|
9
|
16
|
134
|
21.5 %
|
Safety & Productivity
|
79
|
22.5 %
|
6
|
1
|
86
|
24.7 %
|
Intelligent Devices
|
$ 693
|
23.1 %
|
$ 47
|
$ 25
|
$ 765
|
25.5 %
|
Control Systems & Software
|
217
|
20.8 %
|
127
|
4
|
348
|
33.3 %
|
Test & Measurement
|
(88)
|
(24.7) %
|
139
|
25
|
76
|
21.4 %
|
Software and Control
|
$ 129
|
9.2 %
|
$ 266
|
$ 29
|
$ 424
|
30.3 %
|
|
2025 Q3 Adjusted Segment EBITA
|
EBIT
|
EBIT
Margin
|
Amortization
|
Restructuring
|
Adjusted
|
Adjusted
|
Final Control
|
$ 267
|
23.9 %
|
$ 22
|
$ 3
|
$ 292
|
26.2 %
|
Measurement & Analytical
|
246
|
24.2 %
|
11
|
2
|
259
|
25.5 %
|
Discrete Automation
|
118
|
18.2 %
|
8
|
6
|
132
|
20.4 %
|
Safety & Productivity
|
73
|
21.1 %
|
7
|
-
|
80
|
22.9 %
|
Intelligent Devices
|
$ 704
|
22.5 %
|
$ 48
|
$ 11
|
$ 763
|
24.4 %
|
Control Systems & Software
|
267
|
24.7 %
|
114
|
7
|
388
|
35.9 %
|
Test & Measurement
|
(26)
|
(7.2) %
|
107
|
-
|
81
|
22.4 %
|
Software and Control
|
$ 241
|
16.7 %
|
$ 221
|
$ 7
|
$ 469
|
32.6 %
|
|
Total Adjusted Segment EBITA
|
|
2024 Q3
|
2025 Q3
|
Pretax earnings (GAAP)
|
|
$ 455
|
$ 734
|
Margin
|
|
10.4 %
|
16.1 %
|
Corporate items and interest expense, net
|
|
367
|
211
|
Amortization of intangibles
|
|
313
|
269
|
Restructuring and related costs
|
|
54
|
18
|
Adjusted segment EBITA (non-GAAP)
|
|
$ 1,189
|
$ 1,232
|
Margin
|
|
27.1 %
|
27.1 %
|
|
Free Cash Flow
|
|
2024 Q3
|
2025 Q3
|
|
2025E
($ in billions)
|
Operating cash flow (GAAP)
|
|
$ 1,067
|
$ 1,062
|
|
~$3.6
|
Capital expenditures
|
|
(92)
|
(92)
|
|
~(0.4)
|
Free cash flow (non-GAAP)
|
|
$ 975
|
$ 970
|
|
~$3.2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Note 1: Underlying sales and orders exclude the impact of currency translation and significant acquisitions and divestitures.
|
Note 2: All fiscal year 2025E figures are approximate, except where range is given.
