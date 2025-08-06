Emerson Reports Third Quarter 2025 Results Updates 2025 Outlook

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) ST. LOUIS, Aug. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Emerson (NYSE: EMR ) today reported results1 for its third quarter ended June 30, 2025 and updated its full year outlook for fiscal 2025. Emerson also declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.5275 per share of common stock payable September 10, 2025 to stockholders of record on August 15, 2025.

(dollars in millions, except per share)

2024 Q3 2025 Q3 Change Underlying Orders2





4 % Net Sales

$4,380 $4,553 4 % Underlying Sales3





3 % Pretax Earnings

$455 $734

Margin

10.4 % 16.1 % 570 bps Adjusted Segment EBITA4

$1,189 $1,232

Margin

27.1 % 27.1 % 0 bps GAAP Earnings Per Share

$0.60 $1.03 72 % Adjusted Earnings Per Share5

$1.43 $1.52 6 % Operating Cash Flow

$1,067 $1,062 - % Free Cash Flow

$975 $970 (1) %

Management Commentary

"Emerson's solid third quarter results reflect our sustained momentum, delivering strong underlying growth, profitability and cash flow, which we expect to continue as we finish the fiscal year," said Emerson President and Chief Executive Officer Lal Karsanbhai. "We are experiencing positive momentum in key end markets, and our team's ability to execute in this dynamic environment demonstrates the resilience of our business model and our operational excellence."

Karsanbhai continued, "We are taking pivotal steps to advance our industrial software capabilities, launching breakthrough innovations that are transforming how our customers optimize their operations. We deliver value by unlocking productivity and efficiency, and we are seeing accelerated adoption of our digital solutions."

2025 Outlook

The following table summarizes the fiscal year 2025 guidance framework. Net and underlying sales guidance of ~3.5% growth reflects our updated expectations for pricing actions as the tariff expense exposure has reduced. GAAP EPS is now expected to be ~$4.08 and adjusted EPS guidance is now ~$6.00, an increase versus the previous midpoint. Expectations for operating cash flow and free cash flow increase to ~$3.6B and ~$3.2B, respectively. The 2025 outlook assumes returning ~$2.3B to shareholders through $1.1B of share repurchases and ~$1.2B of dividends, unchanged from the prior guidance.



2025 Q4 2025 Net Sales Growth 5.5% - 6.5% ~3.5% Underlying Sales Growth 5% - 6% ~3.5% Earnings Per Share $1.13 - $1.17 ~$4.08 Amortization of Intangibles ~$0.34 ~$1.34 Restructuring / Related Costs ~$0.10 ~$0.22 Acquisition / Divestiture Fees and Related Costs ~$0.01 ~$0.27 Discrete taxes related to AspenTech transaction

$0.09 Adjusted Earnings Per Share $1.58 - $1.62 ~$6.00 Operating Cash Flow

~$3.6B Free Cash Flow

~$3.2B

1 Results are presented on a continuing operations basis. 2 Underlying orders do not include AspenTech. 3 Underlying sales excludes the impact of currency translation, and significant acquisitions and divestitures. 4 Adjusted segment EBITA represents segment earnings less restructuring and intangibles amortization expense. 5 Adjusted EPS excludes intangibles amortization expense, restructuring and related costs, acquisition/divestiture gains, losses, fees and related costs, and discrete taxes.

Today, beginning at 6:30 a.m. Central Time / 7:30 a.m. Eastern Time, Emerson management will discuss the third quarter results during an investor conference call. Participants can access a live webcast available at at the time of the call. A replay of the call will be available for 90 days. Conference call slides will be posted in advance of the call on the company website.

Emerson also announces it will host an investor conference on Nov. 20, 2025 in New York City. Event details will be distributed closer to this date.

(tables attached)















Table 1 EMERSON AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED OPERATING RESULTS (AMOUNTS IN MILLIONS EXCEPT PER SHARE, UNAUDITED)

















Quarter Ended June 30,

Nine Months Ended

June 30,





2024

2025

2024

2025















Net sales $ 4,380

$ 4,553

$ 12,873

$ 13,161 Cost of sales 2,066

2,160

6,359

6,161 SG&A expenses 1,254

1,266

3,827

3,773 Gain on subordinated interest -

-

(79)

- Loss on Copeland note receivable 279

-

279

- Other deductions, net 294

298

1,075

944 Interest expense, net 56

95

157

145 Interest income from related party1 (24)

-

(86)

- Earnings from continuing operations before income taxes 455

734

1,341

2,138 Income taxes 88

154

266

536 Earnings from continuing operations 367

580

1,075

1,602 Discontinued operations, net of tax (15)

6

(88)

7 Net earnings 352

586

987

1,609 Less: Noncontrolling interests in subsidiaries 23

-

15

(48) Net earnings common stockholders $ 329

$ 586

$ 972

$ 1,657















Earnings common stockholders













Earnings from continuing operations $ 344

$ 580

$ 1,060

$ 1,650 Discontinued operations (15)

6

(88)

7 Net earnings common stockholders $ 329

$ 586

$ 972

$ 1,657















Diluted avg. shares outstanding 574.8

564.7

574.1

567.1















Diluted earnings per share common stockholders













Earnings from continuing operations $ 0.60

$ 1.03

$ 1.84

$ 2.91 Discontinued operations (0.03)

0.01

(0.15)

0.01 Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.57

$ 1.04

$ 1.69

$ 2.92

































Quarter Ended June 30,

Nine Months Ended

June 30,





2024

2025

2024

2025 Other deductions, net













Amortization of intangibles $ 264

$ 219

$ 811

$ 677 Restructuring costs 57

37

170

70 Other (27)

42

94

197 Total $ 294

$ 298

$ 1,075

$ 944



1 Represents interest on the Copeland note receivable through June 6, 2024.







Table 2 EMERSON AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (DOLLARS IN MILLIONS, UNAUDITED)









Sept 30, 2024

June 30, 2025 Assets





Cash and equivalents $ 3,588

$ 2,219 Receivables, net 2,927

2,908 Inventories 2,180

2,288 Other current assets 1,497

1,657 Total current assets 10,192

9,072 Property, plant & equipment, net 2,807

2,791 Goodwill 18,067

18,158 Other intangible assets 10,436

9,669 Other 2,744

2,827 Total assets $ 44,246

$ 42,517







Liabilities and equity





Short-term borrowings and current maturities of long-term debt $ 532

$ 5,953 Accounts payable 1,335

1,272 Accrued expenses 3,875

3,507 Total current liabilities 5,742

10,732 Long-term debt 7,155

8,278 Other liabilities 3,840

3,621 Equity





Common stockholders' equity 21,636

19,870 Noncontrolling interests in subsidiaries 5,873

16 Total equity 27,509

19,886 Total liabilities and equity $ 44,246

$ 42,517









Table 3 EMERSON AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (DOLLARS IN MILLIONS, UNAUDITED)



Nine Months Ended June 30,



2024

2025 Operating activities







Net earnings

$ 987

$ 1,609 Earnings from discontinued operations, net of tax

88

(7) Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash provided by operating activities:







Depreciation and amortization

1,263

1,139 Stock compensation

203

198 Amortization of acquisition-related inventory step-up

231

- Gain on subordinated interest

(79)

- Loss on Copeland note receivable

279

- Changes in operating working capital

(176)

(80) Other, net

(552)

(195) Cash from continuing operations

2,244

2,664 Cash from discontinued operations

4

(576) Cash provided by operating activities

2,248

2,088 Investing activities







Capital expenditures

(251)

(263) Purchases of businesses, net of cash and equivalents acquired

(8,342)

(36) Proceeds from subordinated interest

79

- Other, net

(86)

(94) Cash from continuing operations

(8,600)

(393) Cash from discontinued operations

36

- Cash used in investing activities

(8,564)

(393) Financing activities







Net increase in short-term borrowings

2,229

1,419 Proceeds from short-term borrowings greater than three months

322

5,292 Payments of short-term borrowings greater than three months

(100)

(1,349) Proceeds from long-term debt

-

1,544 Payments of long-term debt

(547)

(503) Dividends paid

(901)

(895) Purchases of common stock

(175)

(1,147) AspenTech purchases of common stock

(188)

- Purchase of noncontrolling interest

-

(7,244) Settlement of AspenTech share awards

-

(76) Other, net

(57)

(60) Cash provided by (used in) financing activities

583

(3,019)









Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and equivalents

(20)

(45) Decrease in cash and equivalents

(5,753)

(1,369) Beginning cash and equivalents

8,051

3,588 Ending cash and equivalents

$ 2,298

$ 2,219







Table 4 EMERSON AND SUBSIDIARIES SEGMENT SALES AND EARNINGS (DOLLARS IN MILLIONS, UNAUDITED)

The following tables show results for the Company's segments on an adjusted segment EBITA basis and are intended to supplement the Company's results of operations, including its segment earnings which are defined as earnings before interest and taxes. The Company defines adjusted segment and total segment EBITA as segment earnings excluding intangibles amortization expense, and restructuring and related expense. Adjusted segment and total segment EBITA, and adjusted segment and total segment EBITA margin are measures used by management and may be useful for investors to evaluate the Company's segments' operational performance.





Quarter Ended June 30,



2024

2025

Reported

Underlying

Sales















Final Control $ 1,046

$ 1,116

7 %

5 %

Measurement & Analytical 982

1,014

3 %

2 %

Discrete Automation 618

649

5 %

3 %

Safety & Productivity 351

346

(1) %

(2) %

Intelligent Devices $ 2,997

$ 3,125

4 %

3 %



















Control Systems & Software1 1,043

1,083

4 %

3 %

Test & Measurement 355

361

2 %

(1) %

Software and Control $ 1,398

$ 1,444

3 %

2 %



















Eliminations (15)

(16)









Total $ 4,380

$ 4,553

4 %

3 %













Sales Growth by Geography











Quarter Ended

June 30,







Americas 7 %









Europe (7) %









Asia, Middle East & Africa 2 %













1 AspenTech was fully acquired on March 12, 2025 and is now an independent business unit inside of the Control Systems & Software reporting segment.





Table 4 cont.





Nine Months Ended June 30,

2024

2025

Reported

Underlying















Sales













Final Control $ 3,037

$ 3,165

4 %

4 % Measurement & Analytical 2,942

2,992

2 %

2 % Discrete Automation 1,863

1,844

(1) %

(1) % Safety & Productivity 1,038

996

(4) %

(4) % Intelligent Devices $ 8,880

$ 8,997

1 %

1 %















Control Systems & Software 2,940

3,138

7 %

7 % Test & Measurement 1,104

1,079

(2) %

(2) % Software and Control $ 4,044

$ 4,217

4 %

4 %















Eliminations (51)

(53)







Total $ 12,873

$ 13,161

2 %

2 %















Sales Growth by Geography















Nine Months Ended

June 30,







Americas 5 %











Europe (4) %











Asia, Middle East & Africa 3 %

































Table 4 cont.







Quarter Ended June 30,

Quarter Ended June 30,

2024

2025

As Reported

(GAAP)

Adjusted

EBITA

(Non-GAAP)

As

Reported

(GAAP)

Adjusted

EBITA

(Non-GAAP) Earnings













Final Control $ 253

$ 279

$ 267

$ 292 Margins 24.2 %

26.8 %

23.9 %

26.2 % Measurement & Analytical 252

266

246

259 Margins 25.6 %

27.0 %

24.2 %

25.5 % Discrete Automation 109

134

118

132 Margins 17.6 %

21.5 %

18.2 %

20.4 % Safety & Productivity 79

86

73

80 Margins 22.5 %

24.7 %

21.1 %

22.9 % Intelligent Devices $ 693

$ 765

$ 704

$ 763 Margins 23.1 %

25.5 %

22.5 %

24.4 %















Control Systems & Software 217

348

267

388 Margins 20.8 %

33.3 %

24.7 %

35.9 % Test & Measurement (88)

76

(26)

81 Margins (24.7) %

21.4 %

(7.2) %

22.4 % Software and Control $ 129

$ 424

$ 241

$ 469 Margins 9.2 %

30.3 %

16.7 %

32.6 %















Corporate items and interest expense, net:













Stock compensation (56)

(47)

(71)

(45) Unallocated pension and postretirement costs 38

38

27

27 Corporate and other (38)

(24)

(72)

(31) Loss on Copeland note receivable (279)

-

-

- Interest expense, net (56)

-

(95)

- Interest income from related party1 24

-

-

- Pretax Earnings / Adjusted EBITA $ 455

$ 1,156

$ 734

$ 1,183 Margins 10.4 %

26.4 %

16.1 %

26.0 %















Supplemental Total Segment Earnings:













Adjusted Total Segment EBITA



$ 1,189





$ 1,232 Margins



27.1 %





27.1 %



1 Represents interest on the Copeland note receivable.







Table 4 cont.











Quarter Ended June 30,

Quarter Ended June 30,



2024

2025



Amortization of Intangibles1

Restructuring and Related Costs2

Amortization of Intangibles1

Restructuring and Related Costs2

Final Control $ 21

$ 5

$ 22

$ 3

Measurement & Analytical 11

3

11

2

Discrete Automation 9

16

8

6

Safety & Productivity 6

1

7

-

Intelligent Devices $ 47

$ 25

$ 48

$ 11



















Control Systems & Software 127

4

114

7

Test & Measurement 139

25

107

-

Software and Control $ 266

$ 29

$ 221

$ 7



















Corporate -

63

-

233

Total $ 313

$ 60

$ 269

$ 41





















1 Amortization of intangibles includes $49 and $50 reported in cost of sales for the three months ended June 30, 2024 and 2025, respectively. 2 Restructuring and related costs includes $3 and $4 reported in cost of sales and selling, general and administrative expenses for the three months ended June 30, 2024 and 2025, respectively. 3 Corporate restructuring and related costs of $23 for the three months ended June 30, 2025 includes $20 related to integration-related stock compensation expense attributable to AspenTech. Corporate restructuring and related costs of $6 for the three months ended June 30, 2024 includes $5 related to integration-related stock compensation expense attributable to NI.













Quarter Ended June 30, Depreciation and Amortization 2024

2025 Final Control $ 41

$ 39 Measurement & Analytical 32

32 Discrete Automation 22

22 Safety & Productivity 14

15 Intelligent Devices 109

108







Control Systems & Software 148

134 Test & Measurement 150

119 Software and Control 298

253







Corporate 10

11 Total $ 417

$ 372

Table 5 EMERSON AND SUBSIDIARIES ADJUSTED CORPORATE AND OTHER SUPPLEMENTAL (DOLLARS IN MILLIONS, UNAUDITED)

The following table shows the Company's stock compensation and corporate and other expenses on an adjusted basis. The Company's definition of adjusted stock compensation excludes integration-related stock compensation expense. The Company's definition of adjusted corporate and other excludes corporate restructuring and related costs, first year purchase accounting related items and transaction fees, and certain gains, losses or impairments. This metric is useful for reconciling from total adjusted segment EBITA to the Company's consolidated adjusted EBITA.











Quarter Ended June 30,









2024

2025 Stock compensation (GAAP)







$ (56)

$ (71) Integration-related stock compensation expense







91

262 Adjusted stock compensation (non-GAAP)







$ (47)

$ (45)









Quarter Ended June 30,









2024

2025 Corporate and other (GAAP)







$ (38)

$ (72) Corporate restructuring and related costs







1

3 Acquisition / divestiture costs







13

38 Adjusted corporate and other (non-GAAP)







$ (24)

$ (31)

















1 Integration-related stock compensation expense for the three months ended June 30, 2024 relates to NI and includes $5 reported as restructuring costs. 2 Integration-related stock compensation expense for the three months ended June 30, 2025 includes $24 related to AspenTech of which $20 is reported as restructuring costs, and $2 related to NI.

Table 6 EMERSON AND SUBSIDIARIES

ADJUSTED EBITA & EPS SUPPLEMENTAL

(AMOUNTS IN MILLIONS EXCEPT PER SHARE, UNAUDITED)

The following tables, which show results on an adjusted EBITA basis and diluted earnings per share on an adjusted basis, are intended to supplement the Company's discussion of its results of operations herein. The Company defines adjusted EBITA as earnings excluding interest expense, net, income taxes, intangibles amortization expense, restructuring expense, first year purchase accounting related items and transaction fees, and certain gains, losses or impairments. Adjusted earnings per share excludes intangibles amortization expense, restructuring expense, first year purchase accounting related items and transaction-related costs, and certain gains, losses or impairments. Adjusted EBITA, adjusted EBITA margin, and adjusted earnings per share are measures used by management and may be useful for investors to evaluate the Company's operational performance.



Quarter Ended June 30,

2024

2025 Pretax earnings $ 455

$ 734 Percent of sales 10.4 %

16.1 % Interest expense, net 56

95 Interest income from related party1 (24)

- Amortization of intangibles 313

269 Restructuring and related costs 60

41 Acquisition/divestiture fees and related costs 17

44 Loss on Copeland note receivable 279

- Adjusted EBITA $ 1,156

$ 1,183 Percent of sales 26.4 %

26.0 %









Quarter Ended June 30,

2024

2025 GAAP earnings from continuing operations per share $ 0.60

$ 1.03 Amortization of intangibles 0.35

0.37 Restructuring and related costs 0.08

0.06 Acquisition/divestiture fees and related costs 0.02

0.06 Loss on Copeland note receivable 0.38

- Adjusted earnings from continuing operations per share $ 1.43

$ 1.52









1 Represents interest on the Copeland note receivable through June 6, 2024



Table 6 cont. Quarter Ended June 30, 2025

Pretax

Earnings

Income

Taxes

Earnings

from

Cont.

Ops.

Non-

Controlling Interests3

Net

Earnings

Common

Stockholders

Diluted

Earnings

Per

Share As reported (GAAP) $ 734

$ 154

$ 580

$ -

$ 580

$ 1.03 Amortization of intangibles 2691

62

207

-

207

0.37 Restructuring and related costs 412

5

36

-

36

0.06 Acquisition/divestiture fees and related costs 44

9

35

-

35

0.06 Adjusted (non-GAAP) $ 1,088

$ 230

$ 858

$ -

$ 858

$ 1.52 Interest expense, net 95



















Adjusted EBITA (non-GAAP) $ 1,183













































1 Amortization of intangibles includes $50 reported in cost of sales. 2 Restructuring and related costs includes $4 reported in cost of sales and selling, general and administrative expenses. 3 Non-Controlling Interests for AspenTech ceased as of March 12, 2025 with the completion of the buy-in.

Table 7 Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures & Other

Reconciliations of Non-GAAP measures with the most directly comparable GAAP measure (dollars in millions, except per share amounts). See tables 4 through 6 for additional non-GAAP reconciliations.

2025 Q3 Underlying Sales Change Reported (Favorable) /

Unfavorable FX (Acquisitions) / Divestitures Underlying Final Control 7 % (2) % - % 5 % Measurement & Analytical 3 % (1) % - % 2 % Discrete Automation 5 % (2) % - % 3 % Safety & Productivity (1) % (1) % - % (2) % Intelligent Devices 4 % (1) % - % 3 % Control Systems & Software 4 % (1) % - % 3 % Test & Measurement 2 % (3) % - % (1) % Software and Control 3 % (1) % - % 2 % Emerson 4 % (1) % - % 3 %

Nine Months Ended June 30, 2025 Underlying Sales Change Reported (Favorable) /

Unfavorable FX (Acquisitions) / Divestitures Underlying Final Control 4 % - % - % 4 % Measurement & Analytical 2 % - % - % 2 % Discrete Automation (1) % - % - % (1) % Safety & Productivity (4) % - % - % (4) % Intelligent Devices 1 % - % - % 1 % Control Systems & Software 7 % - % - % 7 % Test & Measurement (2) % - % - % (2) % Software and Control 4 % - % - % 4 % Emerson 2 % - % - % 2 %



Underlying Growth Guidance 2025 Q4

Guidance 2025 Guidance Reported (GAAP) 5.5% - 6.5% ~3.5% (Favorable) / Unfavorable FX ~0.5 pts - (Acquisitions) / Divestitures - - Underlying (non-GAAP) 5% - 6% ~3.5%



2024 Q3 Adjusted Segment EBITA EBIT EBIT Margin Amortization of Intangibles Restructuring

and Related

Costs Adjusted

Segment

EBITA Adjusted

Segment

EBITA

Margin Final Control $ 253 24.2 % $ 21 $ 5 $ 279 26.8 % Measurement & Analytical 252 25.6 % 11 3 266 27.0 % Discrete Automation 109 17.6 % 9 16 134 21.5 % Safety & Productivity 79 22.5 % 6 1 86 24.7 % Intelligent Devices $ 693 23.1 % $ 47 $ 25 $ 765 25.5 % Control Systems & Software 217 20.8 % 127 4 348 33.3 % Test & Measurement (88) (24.7) % 139 25 76 21.4 % Software and Control $ 129 9.2 % $ 266 $ 29 $ 424 30.3 %

2025 Q3 Adjusted Segment EBITA EBIT EBIT Margin Amortization

of

Intangibles Restructuring

and Related

Costs Adjusted

Segment

EBITA Adjusted

Segment

EBITA

Margin Final Control $ 267 23.9 % $ 22 $ 3 $ 292 26.2 % Measurement & Analytical 246 24.2 % 11 2 259 25.5 % Discrete Automation 118 18.2 % 8 6 132 20.4 % Safety & Productivity 73 21.1 % 7 - 80 22.9 % Intelligent Devices $ 704 22.5 % $ 48 $ 11 $ 763 24.4 % Control Systems & Software 267 24.7 % 114 7 388 35.9 % Test & Measurement (26) (7.2) % 107 - 81 22.4 % Software and Control $ 241 16.7 % $ 221 $ 7 $ 469 32.6 %



Total Adjusted Segment EBITA

2024 Q3 2025 Q3 Pretax earnings (GAAP)

$ 455 $ 734 Margin

10.4 % 16.1 % Corporate items and interest expense, net

367 211 Amortization of intangibles

313 269 Restructuring and related costs

54 18 Adjusted segment EBITA (non-GAAP)

$ 1,189 $ 1,232 Margin

27.1 % 27.1 %



Free Cash Flow

2024 Q3 2025 Q3

2025E ($ in billions) Operating cash flow (GAAP)

$ 1,067 $ 1,062

~$3.6 Capital expenditures

(92) (92)

~(0.4) Free cash flow (non-GAAP)

$ 975 $ 970

~$3.2













Note 1: Underlying sales and orders exclude the impact of currency translation and significant acquisitions and divestitures. Note 2: All fiscal year 2025E figures are approximate, except where range is given.

