GCC Fintech Market Expected To Rise At 15.68% CAGR During 2025-2033

MENAFN - IMARC Group) The GCC fintech market size is projected to exhibit a growth rateduring 2025-2033. The GCC fintech market is propelled by rapid digital transformation, robust regulatory support, growing consumer demand for innovative solutions like digital payments and open banking, and government-driven policies that encourage financial inclusion and technological advancement.

Key Highlights

CAGR (2025–2033): 15.68%



Digital payments, AI-driven solutions, blockchain adoption, neobanking, and open banking reshape GCC fintech landscape in 2024-2033.

Regulatory support, digital transformation, high smartphone penetration, and demand for Sharia-compliant solutions fuel GCC fintech growth. Digital payments lead with 46.2% market share in 2024, driven by mobile wallets and e-commerce.

How Is AI Transforming the Fintech Market in GCC?



AI boosts fraud detection in GCC fintech, with 80% of banks using machine learning to spot anomalies, saving millions.

UAE's Digital Finance Strategy pushes AI adoption, enabling chatbots to handle 90% of customer queries for faster service.

Saudi fintechs like STC Pay use AI to personalize offers, increasing customer retention by 25% through tailored financial advice.

Qatar's AI-driven robo-advisors manage $500M in assets, making wealth management accessible to a broader audience. Bahrain's AI analytics cut loan approval times by 40%, streamlining processes for fintech startups and banks alike.

Grab a sample PDF of this report : https://www.imarcgroup.com/gcc-fintech-market/requestsample

GCC Fintech Market Trends and Drivers



Rapid digital transformation, fueled by 96% smartphone penetration, drives fintech adoption across the GCC, enhancing financial inclusion.

Regulatory support, including open banking frameworks in Saudi Arabia and Bahrain, fosters innovation and competition in financial services.

AI and blockchain technologies streamline payments and fraud detection, with 49% of businesses integrating AI for transaction security.

Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) solutions surge, with 64% of payments made online, boosting e-commerce and consumer flexibility. Islamic fintech grows, offering Sharia-compliant products like P2P lending, meeting demand for ethical financial solutions in the region.

GCC Fintech Industry Segmentation:

The report has segmented the market into the following categories:

Deployment Mode Insights:



On-premises Cloud-based

Technology Insights:



Application Programming Interface

Artificial Intelligence

Blockchain

Robotic Process Automation

Data Analytics Others

Application Insights:



Payment and Fund Transfer

Loans

Insurance and Personal Finance

Wealth Management Others

End User Insights:



Banking

Insurance

Securities Others

Country Insights:



Saudi Arabia

UAE

Qatar

Bahrain

Kuwait Oman

Recent News and Developments in GCC Fintech Market



August 2025: Alaan, a Dubai-based fintech, raised $48 million in a Series A round led by Peak XV Partners, marking one of MENA's largest fintech investments. Its AI-driven spend management platform now serves over 1,500 clients, streamlining corporate payments across the GCC.

August 2025: Tarabut secured in-principle approval from the UAE Central Bank for its Open Finance platform, becoming the first fintech to operate under Open Finance frameworks in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Bahrain. This enables seamless data-driven financial services, boosting competition. August 2025: Payment24 expanded its digital fleet and retail payment solutions in the UAE and Saudi Arabia, driven by rising demand for contactless transactions. The platform integrates blockchain for secure, real-time payment processing, enhancing efficiency for businesses.

Ask analyst of customized report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=10530&flag=E

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players.

Note: If you require specific details, data, or insights that are not currently included in the scope of this report, we are happy to accommodate your request. As part of our customization service, we will gather and provide the additional information you need, tailored to your specific requirements. Please let us know your exact needs, and we will ensure the report is updated accordingly to meet your expectations.

About Us:

IMARC Group is a global management consulting firm that helps the world's most ambitious changemakers to create a lasting impact. The company provides a comprehensive suite of market entry and expansion services. IMARC offerings include thorough market assessment, feasibility studies, company incorporation assistance, factory setup support, regulatory approvals and licensing navigation, branding, marketing and sales strategies, competitive landscape and benchmarking analyses, pricing and cost research, and procurement research.

Contact Us:

IMARC Group

134 N 4th St., Brooklyn, NY 11249, USA

Email: sales[@]imarcgroup.com

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800

United States: +1-201971-6302