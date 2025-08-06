GCC Bottled Water Market Size To Surpass USD 48.0 Billion By 2033: Trends & Opportunities
Key Highlights
Market size (2024): USD 25.7 Billion
Forecast (2033): USD 48.0 Billion
CAGR (2025–2033): 7.2%
Sustainability initiatives, premiumization, e-commerce expansion, and rising health focus drive innovation and robust growth in the GCC bottled water market.
Rapid urbanization, population growth, harsh climate, rising disposable incomes, and increasing health consciousness are propelling bottled water demand across the region.
Key companies operating in the GCC bottled water market include Signify Al Ain Water, Al Jomaih Bottling Plants, Al Kawther Water Treatment W.L.L., Alsafi Drinking Water Purification LLC, Hana Food Industries Company, Masafi Park, Oasis Water Company SAOC (The Zubair Corporation).
How Is AI Transforming the Bottled Water Market in GCC?
AI-powered sensors ensure top-notch water purity in GCC, with 67.66% of Saudi consumers trusting bottled water for safe drinking.
UAE's Al Ain Water uses AI to streamline production, launching eco-friendly rPET bottles to meet rising sustainability demands.
Dubai's 'Dubai Can' campaign slashed single-use plastic bottles by 30%, using AI to optimize water refill station efficiency.
AI-driven analytics help GCC brands like Agthia predict demand, cutting waste and boosting supply chain efficiency for bottled water.
Ourwatr's AI-supported initiative in UAE offers free, quality-assured bottled water in public spaces, aligning with national sustainability goals.
Grab a sample PDF of this report : https://www.imarcgroup.com/gcc-bottled-water-market/requestsample
GCC Bottled Water Market Trends and Drivers
AI-driven quality control boosts consumer trust: AI-powered sensors monitor water purity, with 67.66% of Saudi consumers relying on bottled water for safety.
Eco-friendly packaging gains traction: UAE's Al Ain Water adopts PET bottles, aligning with consumer demand for sustainable options amid environmental concerns.
Tourism fuels demand: Dubai's 13.9 million visitors drive bottled water sales, supported by initiatives like 'Dubai Can' reducing plastic use by 30%.
Health-conscious choices drive innovation: Agthia uses AI analytics to offer functional waters with vitamins, meeting GCC's rising demand for healthier beverages.
Government initiatives promote sustainability: UAE's Ourwatr provides free AI-tested bottled water in public spaces, supporting national eco-friendly hydration goals.
GCC Bottled Water Industry Segmentation:
The report has segmented the market into the following categories:
Product Type Insights:
Still Bottled Water
Carbonated Bottled Water
Flavored Bottled Water
Mineral Bottled Water
Distribution Channel Insights:
Supermarkets/Hypermarkets
Retailers
Stores
On-Trade
Others
Regional Insights:
Saudi Arabia
United Arab Emirates
Oman
Qatar
Kuwait
Bahrain
Recent News and Developments in GCC Bottled Water Market
July 2024: Al Ain Water launches 100% PET bottles, reducing plastic waste and meeting 70% of UAE's eco-conscious consumer demand.
August 2024: Veragon's Air-to-Water technology produces 1,000 liters daily at USD0.0082 per liter, cutting costs and emissions.
September 2023: Bluewater's SmartBottlingTM system eliminates single-use plastics in Saudi hotels, serving sustainable water with 18,000 cartons daily.
Ask analyst of customized report: h ttps://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=800&flag=E
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players.
Note: If you require specific details, data, or insights that are not currently included in the scope of this report, we are happy to accommodate your request. As part of our customization service, we will gather and provide the additional information you need, tailored to your specific requirements. Please let us know your exact needs, and we will ensure the report is updated accordingly to meet your expectations.
