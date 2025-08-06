403
Silicon Central Launches 'Mall Walk Club' to Promote Active Lifestyles This Summer
(MENAFN- Yardstick Marketing Management) Dubai, August 4th, 2025 – Silicon Central Mall, part of Line Investments & Property’s portfolio, is launching a month-long indoor walking experience, the Mall Walk Club to promote healthy living and active lifestyles during the summer season. The campaign kicks off on Saturday, August 2nd and runs daily through August 30th, welcoming residents to walk indoors from 7:00am to 9:00am every morning.
Held in partnership with the FITZE app, a fitness engagement platform that rewards users for walking and staying active, the initiative transforms Silicon Central into a climate-controlled fitness arena, where participants can walk for wellness, without breaking a sweat. The Mall Walk Club is part of Silicon Central’s broader commitment to community health, which encourages daily walking across the city’s public and commercial spaces.
The launch event will include special prizes, giveaways, and activations in collaboration with a variety of lifestyle brands, designed to energize participants and encourage sustained engagement throughout the month.
“The Mall Walk Club is a testament to our commitment to nurturing wellbeing of our communities. This program brings to life our vision of creating spaces that support healthier, more connected lifestyles - even in the peak of summer. At Silicon Central, we see it as our responsibility to go one step further and actively contribute to Dubai’s ambition of becoming one of the world’s most active cities,” said Navaneeth Sudhakaran, General Manager – Dubai & Northern Emirates, Line Investments & Property.
“The Mall Walk Club is a collective effort towards making healthy living more accessible to the community. We want residents to feel like their local mall is a place where wellness fits naturally into their daily lives,” said Shirazul Haq Khan, Mall Manager, Silicon Central Mall. “Whether our customers are coming in for groceries or meeting a friend for coffee, walking a few laps before your day begins can be a simple and impactful habit. That’s the kind of everyday value we aim to create here at Silicon Central Mall.”
With a growing focus on lifestyle retail experience, Silicon Central’s Mall Walk Club marks a forward-thinking approach to the offerings from a retail space, one that blends wellness and community into the everyday customer experience. The initiative continues to build on the mall’s series of health-first activations, including the successful International Yoga Day 2025 campaign earlier this summer, reinforcing Silicon Central’s ongoing dedication to promoting wellbeing and supporting Dubai’s wider vision of a more active, health-conscious society.
