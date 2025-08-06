403
UN official refuses Netanyahu’s claim
(MENAFN) UN humanitarian spokesperson Jens Laerke pushed back Tuesday against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s claim that there is “no hunger in Gaza,” pointing instead to recent remarks by former U.S. President Donald Trump, who acknowledged the existence of real starvation in the region.
“I actually agree with something President Trump said last week — that there is real starvation in Gaza. I think that’s worth remembering,” Laerke stated during a press briefing in Geneva in response to a question from Anadolu Agency.
Laerke was joined by UNICEF spokesperson James Elder, who cited data from the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC), warning that famine conditions are rapidly developing in Gaza. Elder emphasized the growing humanitarian emergency and the increasing number of child deaths due to starvation.
He explained that many children suffering from severe malnutrition die from secondary illnesses like pneumonia or measles, which are harder to document under current conditions.
Highlighting the severe limitations on aid delivery, Elder stressed the need to “let the facts on the ground speak for themselves,” noting that governments are mounting pressure due to the worsening conditions among children, women, and the elderly in Gaza.
Netanyahu had recently claimed on social media platform X that “there is no hunger in Gaza” and denied any policy of intentional starvation.
