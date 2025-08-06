Black Kite Unveils Adversary Susceptibility Index To Operationalize Threat Actor Intelligence In Third-Party Risk Management
ASI builds on Black Kite's Ransomware Susceptibility Index (RSI) by mapping ransomware exposure to the specific threat actor groups behind the risk. ASI does this by revealing vendors that exhibit known vulnerabilities, behaviors, or configurations linked to that actor's tactics, techniques, and procedures (TTPs); exposure indicators, such as open RDP ports, unpatched CVEs, or stealer log leaks; and third parties warranting immediate outreach and coordinated remediation. As a result, organizations can quickly and accurately identify which vendors are most likely to be targeted based on each group's known behaviors, tools, and tactics, adding precision and context to their prioritization strategy.
Key features and benefits include:
-
Threat Actor Intelligence for Suppliers: Instantly see which vendors align with a known adversary profile
Vendor Sorting by Susceptibility: Prioritize outreach based on real-world exposure and targeted actor tactics
Industry and Geography-Aware Risk: Assess risk with contextual intelligence, including actor-specific industries, regions, and motivations
Proactive Vendor Engagement: Deliver actor-specific insights to suppliers to accelerate mitigation and build trust
ASI brings a new level of precision to cyber risk management by embedding threat actor intelligence directly into third-party risk workflows. Rather than relying on static indicators, ASI enables organizations to prioritize suppliers based on real-world adversary behavior. With this capability, Black Kite delivers a unified, intelligence-driven approach to vendor cyber risk.
For more information, visit blackkite/threat-actor-monitoring .
About Black Kite
Black Kite gives organizations a comprehensive, real-time view into cyber ecosystem risk so they can make informed risk decisions and improve business resilience while continuously monitoring more vendors, partners, and suppliers in an ever-changing digital landscape. Through an automated process, and a combination of threat, business and risk information, Black Kite provides cyber risk intelligence that goes beyond a simple risk score or rating. Black Kite serves more than 3,000 customers in a wide range of industries and has received numerous industry awards and recognition from customers .
Learn more at , or on the Black Kite blog .
Media Contact:
Michelle Kearney
Hi-Touch PR
443-857-9468
[email protected]
SOURCE Black Kite
