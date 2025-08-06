403
Sale Of The Cargo Vessel Regal Star
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The subsidiary of AS Tallink Grupp, Tallinn-Helsinki Line Limited, has signed an agreement with AMS LINE SHIPPING CO for the sale of the cargo vessel Regal Star. The vessel was handed over to the new owners today.
The sale of the vessel will not have significant impact on the 2025 financial results of AS Tallink Grupp.
