Salmon Market Size, Share & Trends Report For 2025 2033

The global salmon market continues to exhibit strong growth, driven by rising seafood consumption, increasing disposable incomes across emerging economies, and the growing demand for value-added salmon products. In 2024, the market reached a volume of 3.7 million tons, and it is projected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3% from 2025 to 2033, ultimately reaching 4.8 million tons by 2033. The market's upward trajectory is further supported by favorable government policies, technological advancements in aquaculture, and heightened consumer awareness of salmon's health benefits.
Key Stats
-
Market Size in 2024: 3.7 million tons
Projected Market Size by 2033: 4.8 million tons
CAGR (2025–2033): 3%
Leading Segment by Type (2025): Farmed Salmon
Top Consuming Region (2024): European Union (46.3% of global consumption)
Key Market Players: Cermaq Group, Lerøy Seafood Group ASA, Mowi ASA, SalMar ASA
Growth Drivers
1. Technological Advancements in Aquaculture
The emergence of technologies like recirculating aquaculture systems (RAS) and enhanced fish feed are driving efficiency in salmon farming. These innovations increase production yield, enhance fish quality, and enable year-round supply, aligning with global demand. Additionally, tech-based water and fish monitoring systems ensure compliance with food safety standards and boost consumer trust.
2. Regulatory Support and Sustainability Initiatives
Government-backed schemes and sustainability certifications are catalyzing growth. Certifications from Marine Stewardship Council (MSC) and Aquaculture Stewardship Council (ASC) promote responsible sourcing. In India, the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY) aims to boost fish output and exports, encouraging advanced and eco-friendly aquaculture investments.
3. Rising Consumer Demand and Health Awareness
With growing health consciousness, consumers are increasingly opting for nutrient-rich foods like salmon, known for its high omega-3 fatty acid and vitamin content. Moreover, the widespread availability of ready-to-eat, marinated, and frozen variants, coupled with the expansion of online grocery platforms, is broadening the consumer base globally.
AI or Technology Impact
Technological integration in aquaculture-though not AI-specific in this context-is significantly enhancing productivity. Automation and smart monitoring of water quality and fish health ensure optimal growth conditions and reduce mortality rates. This not only minimizes operational costs but also improves environmental sustainability, contributing to long-term profitability and compliance with international food standards.
Segmental Analysis
By Type
-
Farmed Salmon: Dominates the market due to consistent and sustainable supply.
Wild Captured Salmon: Subject to seasonal and environmental variations.
By Species
-
Atlantic Salmon: Most preferred for its flavor and farm adaptability.
Pink Salmon: Common in canned products.
Chum/Dog Salmon: Known for roe and processing use.
Coho Salmon: Valued in culinary applications for flavor and texture.
Sockeye Salmon: Recognized for rich red flesh and high oil content.
Others: Includes region-specific species.
By End Product Type
-
Frozen Salmon: Leads the market due to extended shelf life and ease of logistics.
Fresh Salmon: Preferred for immediate consumption.
Canned Salmon: Offers convenience and long shelf life.
Others: Smoked, marinated, and ready-to-eat formats.
By Distribution Channel
-
Foodservice: Primary sales channel, especially in restaurants and catering.
Retail: Includes supermarkets and e-commerce, targeting household consumers.
Regional Insights
The European Union leads global consumption, accounting for 46.3% of the market in 2024, driven by:
-
A strong cultural preference for seafood,
Proximity to major salmon-producing countries like Norway and Scotland,
High disposable incomes that support premium seafood purchases.
Other notable regions include:
-
North America: Dominated by the U.S. in wild-capture salmon.
Asia Pacific: Emerging consumption markets like China and India benefit from rising income levels and health awareness.
Latin America and Middle East & Africa: Growing steadily, driven by expanding foodservice industries and urbanization.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
-
Rising global seafood consumption
Government support for sustainable aquaculture
Health-conscious dietary trends
Advanced fish farming technologies
Restraints
-
Environmental challenges and ecological concerns regarding overfishing
Supply chain disruptions (particularly for wild-caught salmon)
Regulatory compliance in export markets
Key Trends
-
Integration of seaweed farming with salmon aquaculture (e.g., Cermaq's pilot project)
M&A activities to consolidate production and distribution
Increasing preference for frozen, marinated, and ready-to-eat salmon products
Leading CompaniesCermaq Group – Pioneer in sustainable aquaculture and integrated farming methods. Lerøy Seafood Group ASA – Major player with strong distribution networks across Europe. Mowi ASA – One of the largest producers of Atlantic salmon globally. SalMar ASA – Key innovator in aquaculture technologies and second-largest Atlantic salmon farmer. Ideal Foods Ltd. – UK-based company expanding stock availability to meet global demand. Grieg Seafood ASA – Focused on sustainability and new farming technologies. Bakkafrost – Strong presence in the Nordic region with quality control from hatchery to harvest. Nordlaks – Norwegian aquaculture company emphasizing eco-friendly practices. Cooke Aquaculture Inc. – North American leader in salmon production and exports. Multiexport Foods SA – Active in Latin America, with a focus on innovation and exports. Australis Seafoods – A Chile-based player leveraging value-added product strategies. Seafood Connection – Distributor and supplier catering to European retail and foodservice. Scottish Sea Farms – Noted for high-quality Scottish salmon production. Pacific Seafood – U.S.-based company involved in salmon processing and distribution. Ocean Beauty Seafoods – Offers diversified product forms including fresh, smoked, and frozen salmon.
RECENT DEVELOPMENTS & NEWS
