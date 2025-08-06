Mcdonald's Q2 Earnings On Deck: Analysts Eye Mccrispy Strips, Minecraft Meals Driving Gains Toward Rebound

After unimpressive results from Yum Brands (YUM), all eyes are on McDonald's (MCD) to set the tone for the restaurant sector this quarter.

The burger chain will report its second-quarter results before the market opens on Wednesday, and analysts expect revenue to rise 3.3% to $6.7 billion and 6% higher adjusted earnings of $3.15 per share, according to Koyfin data.

That would represent an improvement from the declines in both metrics in the first quarter of 2025 and the fourth quarter of 2024.

McDonald's shares fell 1.8% on Tuesday, as investors adjusted their positions after Yum Brands's results. The KFC and Pizza Hut operator missed Q2 expectations, in part due to weak U.S. sales.

On Stocktwits, the retail sentiment for MCD remained 'neutral' as of early Wednesday.

MCD sentiment and message volume as of August 6 | Source: Stocktwits

Morgan Stanley and UBS stated that McDonald's Q2 trends improved over those in Q1. The momentum is "driven by new promotions, menu innovation, and marketing," UBS said.

Morgan Stanley believes that while policy uncertainty may be influencing dining-out decisions, middle- and upper-income consumers remain resilient, and cost pressures are largely manageable.

McDonald's launched McCrispy strips and a meal option with Minecraft collectibles as part of the movie's promotion during the quarter. Its much-anticipated Snack Wrap became available last month, and the company is rolling out new drink variants, including those for coffee and soda, as well.

In the first quarter, McDonald's U.S. outlets reported their sharpest same-store sales drop since the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic. The management blamed fewer visits from low- and middle-income customers, who are facing increased financial strain this year.

