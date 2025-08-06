Sushma Swaraj Death Anniversary: 8 Times Late EAM Won Hearts...

Sushma Swaraj touched millions of lives with her quick action and big heart. On her death anniversary, we remember former External Affairs Minister not just as a seasoned politician, but as a leader who truly cared, acted fast and put people first.

In February 2016, a 32-year-old Dutch woman named Sabine Harmes went missing in Uttarakhand during a spiritual visit. Her worried sister tweeted about it, hoping someone in India would help. That tweet reached Sushma Swaraj and she didn't wait. As External Affairs Minister, she gave direct orders to local authorities. Within 24 hours, the search teams found Sabine in Rishikesh. She was mentally unwell, but safe. Sushma didn't stop at locating her. She ensured Sabine got medical attention and proper help. She updated everyone on Twitter:“My officers have located the missing Dutch girl... She appears to be mentally disturbed.”

My officers have located the missing Dutch girl Sabine Harmes. /2

- Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) February 29, 2016

This fast and humane action showed how deeply she cared, even for foreigners. In a country where systems are slow, Sushma proved that strong leadership makes things move quickly. She didn't just do her duty, she became a beacon of hope for worried families across the world.

When Deepika Pandey lost her husband in the US just before giving birth, her life turned upside down. She was alone, scared, and stuck in another country with a newborn and a young son. Because her baby was just born, the infant didn't have a passport or an OCI (Overseas Citizenship of India) card. Without these, they couldn't fly back to India where her family was waiting to support her.

Deepika's friends shared her situation on Twitter, tagging Sushma Swaraj. The response was immediate. Sushma took note and arranged for all the necessary documents for the baby. She coordinated with the Indian Embassy and ensured that the paperwork was done swiftly. Soon, Deepika and her children were on their way home. This wasn't just a diplomatic move, it was a warm, human gesture from someone who understood how hard it is to suffer alone, far from home.

Jagannathan Selvaraj, a man from Tamil Nadu, had a tough life in Dubai. He had no money to return to India and had to fight a legal battle for his unpaid wages and ticket home. With no bus fare, he walked 22 km to court every two weeks, over 1,000 km in total across a year. He even missed his mother's funeral because he couldn't afford to come back. Living in a parking lot and eating whatever he could find, he had lost all hope. That's when his story reached Sushma Swaraj. She acted fast. She contacted Indian officials in Dubai and ensured Jagannathan had a plane ticket and support.

I have asked for a report from Indian Embassy in Dubai Walked 1,000 Km To Dubai Court Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) November 30, 2016

Within a week, he was home. This act showed how deeply Sushma cared for every Indian, especially those forgotten in foreign lands. To her, every citizen mattered, whether rich or poor, near or far.

Hawa Devi, an 80-year-old woman, had been stranded in India for over a year and was desperate to go back to Pakistan to be with her family. Her grandson had passed away, and she couldn't even attend the funeral. When her story reached Sushma Swaraj, she didn't wait. She posted it on Twitter and promised to“sort this out soon.” And she did. Sushma made sure Hawa got her travel documents and permission to cross the border. Finally, Hawa went home, thankful yet sad she was too late to see her grandson. Sushma's efforts meant more than just paperwork, it gave a grandmother one last chance to hold her loved ones. It proved how humanity always came first for her, even beyond political borders. She saw people, not passports, and that's what made her truly special.

I am happy to inform that Hawa Devi ji has gone back to Pakistan. @libran1304

- Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) January 15, 2016

In 2017, a young boxer named Jhalak Tomar had qualified to represent India in a boxing tournament in Ukraine. But there was a big problem that she didn't have a passport, and the competition date was nearing fast. A Twitter user named Aditi Sharma tweeted about Jhalak's situation, hoping someone in power would see it. That someone was Sushma Swaraj. She read the tweet and responded immediately.

Jhalak - I have spoken on the given number. You will get the Passport tomorrow morning and you have to win a medal for the country. @Real_Aditi @rpoghaziabad

- Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) November 12, 2017

She pushed the passport process into fast gear, and Jhalak received it just in time to travel and compete. Sushma didn't care if someone was famous or not. To her, talent deserved a chance. Her help wasn't just a government job, it was a push for dreams. She made sure that a small-town girl could carry the nation's flag on an international stage. And she did it, not with speeches, but with action, quick, silent and strong.

Naqi Ali Khan from Lucknow and Sabahat Fatima from Karachi had waited two years to get married because of visa issues. The India-Pakistan tension made it nearly impossible for Sabahat to get permission to enter India. That's when she reached out to Sushma Swaraj on social media. And like always, Sushma responded. She took it personally, made the needed calls, and got Sabahat a visa. Finally, the couple got married in a quiet ceremony in Lucknow, uniting families separated since partition.

Naqi's brother was quoted by The Times of India:“Our families were divided during partition, but Sushma Swaraj united us again.” Her gesture wasn't just about visas, it was about hope, unity, and humanity. She reminded everyone that even during tense political times, love and kindness could still win. Sushma became a silent witness to this cross-border wedding, showing again why people called her the "People's Minister."

An elderly Indian couple stuck in France had no money, no support, and failing health. The husband made a video explaining how lonely and unwell they felt and posted it online. The video went viral and reached Sushma Swaraj. Within hours, she tweeted back and got in touch with India's Ambassador to France.

Mohan - Pl contact this couple immediately and send them back to India at our expense. @Indian_Embassy

- Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) January 9, 2017

She ensured all arrangements were made for their safe return to India, even covering the travel expenses. What made this story so touching was Sushma's tweet that said,“Every Indian in distress is part of our family.” That one line showed who she really was. To her, every Indian abroad wasn't just a citizen, they were family. She helped with heart, not just rules. She didn't ask about age, money, or background. If someone needed help, she gave it. And that's why she earned the respect of millions across the world.

Yes. Every Indian in distress is a member of my family. Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) January 10, 2017

Roohan, a 3-month-old baby from Pakistan, was very sick and needed urgent heart surgery in India. But due to tension between the two countries, getting a visa seemed impossible. The baby's father, Ken Sid, tweeted to Sushma Swaraj, asking for help. And she replied quickly, saying the visa would be granted. Soon, the Indian High Commission in Islamabad gave Roohan and his family permission to travel. Sushma's gesture won hearts on both sides of the border.“He doesn't even know what is happening between India and Pakistan,” Ken had tweeted and Sushma agreed. For her, humanity was above politics. Roohan's father later thanked her with a tweet from his son, blessing her for her kind and fast action. In a time when headlines are filled with hate, Sushma's story reminded everyone that compassion is stronger than conflict.

No. The child will not suffer. Pls contact Indian High Commission in Pakistan. We will give the medical visa. Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) May 31, 2017