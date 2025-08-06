Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Lok Sabha Observes Silence On 80Th Anniversary Of Hiroshima And Nagasaki Bombings (WATCH)

Lok Sabha Observes Silence On 80Th Anniversary Of Hiroshima And Nagasaki Bombings (WATCH)


2025-08-06 06:12:01
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

Lok Sabha on Wednesday observed a two-minute silence in memory of the victims of the atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki. The gesture came on the 80th anniversary of the 1945 nuclear attacks, which killed over two lakh people and left lasting scars on humanity. Speaker Om Birla led the tribute, calling it a solemn reminder of the horrors of war and the importance of peace.

 

Lok Sabha, the lower house of Indian Parliament, held a two minute silence honoring the memory of victims of the atomic bombings in Hiroshima and Nagasaki on its 80th anniversary.@LokSabhaSectt @IndianEmbTokyo @JapaninIndia twitter/k6nhaLtaAX

- Randhir Jaiswal (@MEAIndia) August 6, 2025

 

 

 

