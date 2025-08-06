Lok Sabha Observes Silence On 80Th Anniversary Of Hiroshima And Nagasaki Bombings (WATCH)
Lok Sabha on Wednesday observed a two-minute silence in memory of the victims of the atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki. The gesture came on the 80th anniversary of the 1945 nuclear attacks, which killed over two lakh people and left lasting scars on humanity. Speaker Om Birla led the tribute, calling it a solemn reminder of the horrors of war and the importance of peace.
Lok Sabha, the lower house of Indian Parliament, held a two minute silence honoring the memory of victims of the atomic bombings in Hiroshima and Nagasaki on its 80th anniversary.@LokSabhaSectt @IndianEmbTokyo @JapaninIndia twitter/k6nhaLtaAX
- Randhir Jaiswal (@MEAIndia) August 6, 2025
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- The Sandbox Launches Largest LAND Sale To Date On GBM Auctions
- CARV Advances AI Beings Roadmap With Hackathon And 12+ Ecosystem Partnerships
- XXKK Exchange Expands Global Fiat Withdrawal Network: Launches Localized Services In India
- Cryptoedu Report Exposes 2025 Cefi Gaps In Trust And Transparency
- Maplestory Universe Expands Infinite IP Playground Vision With Developer Tools And Legacy IP Expansion
- New Silver's Income Fund Ranked Top 10 By Barclayhedge
CommentsNo comment