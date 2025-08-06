Lok Sabha Observes Silence On 80Th Anniversary Of Hiroshima And Nagasaki Bombings (WATCH)

Lok Sabha on Wednesday observed a two-minute silence in memory of the victims of the atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki. The gesture came on the 80th anniversary of the 1945 nuclear attacks, which killed over two lakh people and left lasting scars on humanity. Speaker Om Birla led the tribute, calling it a solemn reminder of the horrors of war and the importance of peace.

