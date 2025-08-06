Viral Video: Man Tries To 'Slap' Ex-UP Minister Swami Prasad Maurya Thrashed By Supporters

MENAFN - Live Mint) Uttar Pradesh: In a shocking incident caught on camera, a man tried to slap former Uttar Pradesh minister and ex-Samajwadi Party leader Swami Prasad Maurya during a public gathering in Fatehpur.

What happened at Saras Crossing?

The incident unfolded on Wednesday when Swami Prasad Maurya, now the chief of Lok Morcha, paused for a brief welcome ceremony organised by his supporters at Saras Crossing.

As Swami Prasad Maurya stepped out to greet the crowd, a man pretending to offer a garland suddenly lunged and slapped him from behind.

| Kangana Ranaut slapgate: Hrithik, Alia like post against CISF constable| Kangana Ranaut slapgate: CISF constable Kulwinder Kaur booked

The attacker was quickly overpowered by Maurya's supporters, who thrashed him on the spot before police intervened. A video of the assault soon went viral on social media.

WATCH THE VIRAL VIDEO

Who is behind the attack?

The Uttar Pradesh Police say two individuals have been detained in connection with the incident.“In the crowd of supporters, there were two people holding garlands who misbehaved with the minister,” Circle Officer (Sadar) Amit Singh told PTI, adding that the accused are being interrogated.

Initial report by news agency PTI suggest the assailant is linked to the Karni Sena.

| Eknath Shinde's stern warning to workers amid slapgate row involving Sena MLA What has Maurya said?

Reacting strongly to the attack, Maurya accused the Karni Sena of operating with impunity under the protection of the BJP leader and CM Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government.

“This shows the kind of patronage Karni Sena gets from those in power,” he said.“A few insects from this outfit repeatedly trample over the law. Since they belong to the same community as the chief minister, action is rarely taken.”

Swami Prasad Maurya warned that if such attacks could happen in front of police officers, the lawlessness in their absence would be unimaginable.

| Bal Thackeray's old video resurfaces amid Hindi language row, MNS slapgate Is this a sign of things to come?

The former Leader of the Opposition in the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly did not stop at criticising the Karni Sena. He used the moment to launch an aggressive political message, declaring that Lok Morcha would contest the 2027 assembly elections with the slogan 'BJP Hatao, UP Bachao' (Remove BJP, Save UP).