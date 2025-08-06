Uttarkashi Floods: Politicians Call For National Plan To Protect Mountains

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer) New Delhi- Politicians across party lines on Wednesday expressed grief at the devastation caused by flash floods in Uttarkashi, with a Congress lawmaker claiming that the tragedy was a direct consequence of the widening of roads, done under the Centre's Char Dham Yatra highway project.

One body was retrieved from the rubble in flood-ravaged Dharali village, as the search for several missing resumed on Wednesday amid rain.

Nearly half of the picturesque Dharali village in Uttarkashi was ravaged by flash floods on Tuesday afternoon.

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra termed the incident“extremely tragic” and urged for long-term preventive planning.

“Every year, whether it's Himachal, Uttarakhand, or Wayanad, we are witnessing such disasters. We need a comprehensive strategy for prevention. In Wayanad, we saw how the administration and political parties came together to plan early evacuation,” she told reporters inside the Parliament complex.

“If we can do it there, why not everywhere?” she added.

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav said it was time to revive socialist leader Ram Manohar Lohia's call to save the Himalayas and its rivers.

“Not just Uttarakhand, but the entire hill region is repeatedly witnessing such large-scale destruction. We all need to come together and work in that direction,” he said.

“Heart-wrenching,” said Kangana Ranaut, the BJP MP from Himachal Pradesh's Mandi.

“Our pahadi people are living in constant fear. When nature unleashes such fury, you can only bow your head and pray. We hope relief efforts go swiftly, and the government has assured full support,” said the actor-politician.

Congress MP Ranjeet Ranjan blamed unregulated construction in eco-sensitive zones for the tragedy.

“Last session, we raised concerns with the Defence and Environment ministers over the widening of roads for the Char Dham Yatra in vulnerable zones like Dharali. This is an eco-sensitive region near the Bhagirathi River. Bringing concrete into landslide-prone zones is a recipe for disaster. This is a man-made calamity,” she told PTI Videos.

She claimed that locals in Dharali estimate that 200-400 people are still missing, including several jawans.

“This is not just about providing relief. The government must introspect on why these landslides are happening. The situation demands serious attention,” the lawmaker said. Congress MP Rajeev Shukla demanded that the Centre create a single package to provide special assistance to the flood victims.

“Going forward, precautions must be taken, like no permission to build houses or hotels on the riverbanks. That way, even if a flood occurs, there won't be much impact. If you're maintaining a 500-metre buffer zone along the coastline, then the same thinking should be applied here too,” he said.

Uttarakhand BJP president Mahendra Bhatt said there has been incessant rain in Uttarkashi, and Tuesday's incident came as a shock.

“This is the second major disaster after Kedarnath. Hotels and home stays have been buried under debris. The prime minister and the home minister are monitoring the situation continuously. We will soon have a detailed report on the scale of damage,” he told PTI Videos.

So far, four deaths have been confirmed in the flash floods triggered by a cloudburst in Dharali, a popular stopover en route to Gangotri.

Over 130 people have been rescued, but rescue operations continue in difficult weather conditions, as many are still feared missing.