Mother, Son Critically Injured In Hit‐And‐Run Incident In Budgam

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- A woman and her son sustained serious injuries after a speeding tipper rammed into their scooter in Beerwa area of central Kashmir's Budgam district on Wednesday.

Eyewitnesses said that the accident occurred on a busy stretch of road when the tipper, moving at high speed, struck the two‐wheeler, throwing the mother‐son duo off the vehicle.

Locals rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to a nearby hospital, where their condition is reported to be critical.

Police have taken cognizance of the incident and launched efforts to trace the vehicle involved. (JKNS)

