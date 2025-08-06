Primary Hydrogen Announces Definitive Agreement For Arthur Lake Property

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - August 6, 2025) - Primary Hydrogen Corp. (TSXV: HDRO) (FSE: 83W0) (OTCQB: HNATF) ("Primary" or the "Company") announces that it has entered into a definitive agreement dated August 5, 2025 (the "Definitive Agreement") with J4 Ventures Inc. ("J4"), a TSXV-listed capital pool company, for the sale of a 100% interest in the Arthur Lake Property (the "Property") located in British Columbia.

Pursuant to the terms of the Definitive Agreement, J4 will acquire the Property by issuing to Primary Hydrogen (i) 500,000 common shares of J4 and (ii) a cash payment of C$50,000, both payable on closing. Primary Hydrogen will also retain a 2% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Property.

Closing of the transaction is subject to customary conditions, including but not limited to:



Completion of a National Instrument 43-101 compliant technical report on the Arthur Lake Property acceptable to the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV");

Completion of a minimum C$600,000 financing by J4;

Completion of satisfactory due diligence by both parties;

Receipt of all required regulatory and third-party approvals; and Acceptance of the transaction by the TSXV.

There can be no assurance that the transaction will be completed as proposed or at all. The transaction is arm's length and is not expected to require shareholder approval by J4. If completed, J4 is expected to be listed as a Tier 2 mining issuer on the TSXV.

About Primary Hydrogen Corp.

Primary Hydrogen is dedicated to the exploration and development of natural hydrogen resources. With over 740 acres in the U.S. and 230 square kilometers across Canada, the Company's portfolio includes the Blakelock, Hopkins, Mary's Harbour, Point Rosie, Crooked Amphibolite, Coquihalla, and Cogburn projects. Primary also holds the Arthur Lake copper project in British Columbia and has an option to acquire a 75% interest in a hydrogen-REE project known as Wicheeda North, also located in British Columbia.

