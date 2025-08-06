Orecap Announces Arrangement Agreement And Interim Order

Under the terms of the Arrangement, each Orecap shareholder will retain their common shares of the Company and will also receive a pro rata number of common shares in each of 529, 538 and 542, subject to the exchange ratio specified in the Arrangement.

Following completion of the Arrangement, 529, 538 and 542 will be independent reporting issuers in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta and Ontario. The Company believes that the Arrangement is in the best interests of the Company as it will allow the Company, 529, 538 and 542 to independently pursue exploration opportunities and prospective property acquisitions. Each of 529, 538 and 542 holds a Free Miner Certificate, which allows each of them to hold mineral titles in British Columbia.

The Arrangement is anticipated to close in September, 2025. Closing of the Arrangement is subject to the approval of not less than two-thirds of the votes cast by Orecap shareholders at a meeting (the "Meeting") that will be held to approve, in addition to annual general meeting matters, the Arrangement. The Arrangement is also subject to, among other conditions, the final approval of the Supreme Court of British Columbia, the receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals and satisfaction of certain other closing conditions that are customary for a transaction of this nature.

The Meeting is scheduled to be held on September 17, 2025. A management information circular providing details regarding the Arrangement, and the matters to be considered at the Meeting, will be provided to Orecap shareholders in accordance with regulatory requirements. The board of directors of the Company (the "Board") has by resolution fixed 5:00 pm (Vancouver time) on July 30, 2025 as the record date for the Meeting.

The Board has unanimously approved the Arrangement Agreement, and determined that the Arrangement is in the best interests of the Company and Orecap shareholders.

For complete details of the Arrangement, readers are encouraged to review the Arrangement Agreement under the Company's profile on SEDAR+.

About Orecap Invest Corp.

Orecap Invest Corp. seeks special situation investments in the natural resource sector, offering shareholders diverse exposure to high-return opportunities across precious and critical metals. Orecap holds significant equity positions in companies such as American Eagle Gold (TSXV: AE) (OTCQB: AMEGF), XXIX Metal Corp. (TSXV: XXIX) (OTCQB: QCCUF), Mistango River Resources (CSE: MIS), and Awalé Resources (TSXV: ARIC), alongside a broad portfolio of gold, copper, and zinc land packages. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited is a 9.9% shareholder.

Orecap's Current Equity Holdings include: