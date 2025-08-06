403
UK broadcaster video exposes widespread destruction all over Gaza
(MENAFN) British broadcaster ITV News has captured rare aerial footage revealing the extensive destruction across the Gaza Strip, offering one of the first visual updates in months due to restricted journalist access.
The footage, aired Monday and recorded from an aid-dropping aircraft, shows vast stretches of land reduced to rubble. Once-green areas have been turned into barren dust fields. The remains of the Al Wafa Elderly Care Centre, along with surrounding neighborhoods, appear almost entirely demolished.
With journalists barred from entering Gaza, such aerial views provide one of the few insights into the scale of devastation caused by Israel’s military operations since October 7, 2023. The offensive, which has faced international condemnation, has reportedly killed over 61,000 Palestinians—nearly half of them women and children—and pushed Gaza to the brink of famine.
In response to the conflict, the International Criminal Court has issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity. Additionally, Israel is currently the subject of a genocide case at the International Court of Justice.
