Mount Semeru explodes once more in s-Indonesia

2025-08-06 05:58:01
(MENAFN) Mount Semeru, one of Indonesia’s most active volcanoes, erupted once more on Wednesday, releasing a plume of ash approximately 700 meters (2,300 feet) above its summit in East Java’s Lumajang Regency, officials reported.

The eruption occurred at 10:08 a.m. local time (0308 GMT), sending ash to a height of around 4,376 meters (14,360 feet) above sea level, according to the state-run Antara news agency. The ash cloud was described as thick and grayish-white, drifting north and northeast, said Mukdas Sofian of the Mount Semeru Observation Post.

Seismic readings recorded a maximum amplitude of 22 millimeters and a duration of 167 seconds. Earlier in the day, the volcano had already emitted another ash plume rising about 600 meters (1,970 feet) above the crater.

Standing at 3,676 meters (12,060 feet), Semeru has a long history of eruptions, some of which have caused casualties. Located on the Pacific "Ring of Fire," Indonesia is prone to frequent volcanic and seismic activity, with over 120 active volcanoes across the country.

