Turkey secures direct, indirect deal amounting to one billion dollars
(MENAFN) Turkish defense leader Aselsan revealed that in the first half of 2025, it secured both direct and indirect export agreements amounting to $1.3 billion. The company highlighted its commitment to maintaining an aggressive export-driven strategy with "determination."
According to reports, Aselsan's income during this period rose to 53.7 billion Turkish liras, which is equivalent to \$1.32 billion, reflecting an 11.3% increase from the same period last year. This growth was largely attributed to continuous deliveries across key sectors such as air defense systems, electro-optical technologies, radar, avionics, electronic warfare, security equipment, and weapons systems.
Additionally, newly signed contracts during the first six months totaled $2.8 billion—representing a 10% rise compared to the corresponding timeframe in the previous year. The company’s backlog of orders also saw a substantial surge of 30%, climbing to $16 billion.
Operational earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) reached $319.7 million, reflecting a real increase of 15% from last year. This figure came with a 25% margin, and the Book-to-Bill ratio stood at two, which is considered above the industry average.
Aselsan also demonstrated a significant boost in its innovation efforts. The firm’s research and development spending grew by 42% year-on-year, reaching $572 million. Investments in infrastructure doubled compared to the first half of 2024, rising to $104 million.
As stated by reports, Aselsan’s CEO Ahmet Akyol commented on the company’s half-year financial outcomes by highlighting the impact of the Aselsan NEXT initiative, which began in 2024. He emphasized that the program had propelled the company into a strong financial position.
