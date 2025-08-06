403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Spain Pauses USD12B U.S. F-35 Jet Purchase Deal
(MENAFN) Spain has decided to pause its plans to acquire F-35 fighter jets from the United States, according to government insiders cited by media on Wednesday.
The country has officially suspended negotiations with Lockheed Martin, the US defense contractor behind the F-35 Lightning II, indefinitely. This move comes despite previous indications of interest and initial budget provisions for the purchase.
Earlier this year, Spain approved a defense budget of €10.471 billion ($12.126 billion) and committed to spending 2% of its GDP on defense and security.
Nonetheless, Madrid’s strategy to allocate 85% of its defense budget to European-made military equipment has reportedly made the acquisition of American jets "incompatible" with the nation’s defense priorities.
The country has officially suspended negotiations with Lockheed Martin, the US defense contractor behind the F-35 Lightning II, indefinitely. This move comes despite previous indications of interest and initial budget provisions for the purchase.
Earlier this year, Spain approved a defense budget of €10.471 billion ($12.126 billion) and committed to spending 2% of its GDP on defense and security.
Nonetheless, Madrid’s strategy to allocate 85% of its defense budget to European-made military equipment has reportedly made the acquisition of American jets "incompatible" with the nation’s defense priorities.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- The Sandbox Launches Largest LAND Sale To Date On GBM Auctions
- CARV Advances AI Beings Roadmap With Hackathon And 12+ Ecosystem Partnerships
- XXKK Exchange Expands Global Fiat Withdrawal Network: Launches Localized Services In India
- Cryptoedu Report Exposes 2025 Cefi Gaps In Trust And Transparency
- Maplestory Universe Expands Infinite IP Playground Vision With Developer Tools And Legacy IP Expansion
- New Silver's Income Fund Ranked Top 10 By Barclayhedge
CommentsNo comment