Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Spain Pauses USD12B U.S. F-35 Jet Purchase Deal

Spain Pauses USD12B U.S. F-35 Jet Purchase Deal


2025-08-06 05:52:02
(MENAFN) Spain has decided to pause its plans to acquire F-35 fighter jets from the United States, according to government insiders cited by media on Wednesday.

The country has officially suspended negotiations with Lockheed Martin, the US defense contractor behind the F-35 Lightning II, indefinitely. This move comes despite previous indications of interest and initial budget provisions for the purchase.

Earlier this year, Spain approved a defense budget of €10.471 billion ($12.126 billion) and committed to spending 2% of its GDP on defense and security.

Nonetheless, Madrid’s strategy to allocate 85% of its defense budget to European-made military equipment has reportedly made the acquisition of American jets "incompatible" with the nation’s defense priorities.

MENAFN06082025000045017169ID1109892043

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search