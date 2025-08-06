403
Indonesia’s Mount Semeru Erupts Again
(MENAFN) Mount Semeru in Indonesia erupted once more on Wednesday, releasing a towering plume of smoke and ash approximately 700 meters (2,300 feet) above its summit in Lumajang Regency, East Java, officials reported.
The volcanic activity took place at 10:08 am local time (0308 GMT), with the ash cloud ascending to nearly 4,376 meters (14,360 feet) above sea level, according to a state-run news agency, which referenced an official announcement.
Observers at the Mount Semeru Observation Post, including officer Mukdas Sofian, described the ash column as varying from white to gray in color, with a dense concentration that drifted toward the north and northeast.
Seismic monitoring devices recorded the eruption, noting a peak amplitude of 22 millimeters and a duration of 167 seconds.
Earlier that same morning, the volcano had already emitted an ash plume rising about 600 meters (1,970 feet) above the peak during a separate eruptive event.
Standing at 3,676 meters (12,060 feet) above sea level, Semeru ranks among Indonesia’s most frequently active volcanoes, with a lengthy history of eruptions, some of which have caused casualties.
Situated on the Pacific “Ring of Fire,” Indonesia regularly faces seismic events and is home to over 120 active volcanoes.
