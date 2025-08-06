Eurobump Unfold By Belis Memik Wins Bronze In A' Interior Design Awards

Eurobump Unfold

Belis Memik's Innovative Workspace Design Recognized for Excellence in Interior Design

COMO, CO, ITALY, August 6, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The A' Design Award , a highly respected recognition in the field of interior design, has announced Belis Memik 's "Eurobump Unfold" as the Bronze winner in the Interior Space and Exhibition Design category. This prestigious accolade highlights the significance of the Eurobump Unfold Multifunctional Workspace within the interior design industry, acknowledging its innovative approach to creating adaptable and inspiring work environments.The Eurobump Unfold Multifunctional Workspace addresses the evolving needs of modern professionals, offering a dynamic and flexible solution that aligns with current trends in workplace design. By incorporating modular elements, natural light, and sustainable materials, this design demonstrates its relevance to the industry and potential customers, showcasing how well-planned workspaces can enhance productivity and employee well-being in industrial settings.What sets the Eurobump Unfold apart is its seamless integration of functionality, aesthetics, and employee comfort. The design features modular elements that allow for easy transitions between various work modes, optimizing space efficiency. Natural light and ergonomic solutions are incorporated to foster a healthy and productive environment, while the use of sustainable materials, such as FSC-certified wood and energy-efficient glass, ensures durability and environmental responsibility.Winning the Bronze A' Interior Space, Retail and Exhibition Design Award serves as a testament to Belis Memik's commitment to innovation and excellence in workspace design. This recognition is expected to inspire future projects within the brand, encouraging further exploration of adaptable, human-centric solutions that prioritize well-being and creativity. The award also motivates the team at BELISMEMIK Architecture & Creative Studio to continue pushing boundaries and setting new standards in the industry.Project Members:Eurobump Unfold was designed by Belis Memik, founder of BELISMEMIK Architecture & Creative Studio, who approached the project with a focus on sensory and intuitive design. The project team also included Belismemik, who contributed to the integration of natural elements and spatial harmony in the workspace.Interested parties may learn more at:About Belis MemikBelis Memik is an architect and designer whose work bridges function, aesthetics, and emotional depth. As founder of BELISMEMIK Architecture & Creative Studio, they approach design as a sensory and intuitive practice, integrating natural elements, spatial harmony, and human-centric thinking. With a strong focus on workplace innovation and conscious design, BELISMEMIK contributes to shaping experiences that inspire, connect, and support both individuals and communities.About EurobumpEurobump, founded in 1990, is a leading European manufacturer of plastic bumpers, bumper grilles, moldings, and fenders for the automotive industry. With a commitment to quality, innovation, and customer satisfaction, Eurobump has adapted to the evolving car market, exporting to over 100 countries worldwide. The company's professional team, advanced technology, and modern manufacturing processes have positioned them as a reliable supplier in the automotive spare parts industry.About Bronze A' Design AwardThe Bronze A' Design Award recognizes outstanding designs that demonstrate creativity, practicality, and professional execution. Winning designs are acknowledged for their potential to positively influence industry standards and enhance people's lives through innovative use of materials, technology, and thoughtful development. The rigorous selection process involves blind peer review by an expert jury panel, ensuring that awarded designs meet the highest standards of excellence in their respective categories.About A' Design AwardThe A' Interior Space, Retail and Exhibition Design Award is an international, juried competition that promotes excellence and innovation in interior design. Organized annually since 2008, the award welcomes a diverse range of participants, including visionaries, leading agencies, innovative companies, and influential brands from all countries. By participating, entrants gain the opportunity to showcase their creativity, receive international recognition, and be acknowledged for their superior design capabilities. The ultimate aim of the A' Design Award is to recognize and promote products and projects that advance society and contribute to creating a better world through the power of good design.Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at:

