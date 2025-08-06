403
Türkiye’s Aselsan Reports Strong First-Half Growth
(MENAFN) Turkish defense titan Aselsan revealed on Tuesday that it had secured both direct and indirect export agreements amounting to $1.3 billion during the first half of the year, maintaining its export-driven development strategy with "determination."
From January to June 2025, the company’s revenue climbed to 53.7 billion Turkish liras ($1.32 billion), reflecting an 11.3% rise compared to the previous year.
This growth was "driven by ongoing deliveries in areas such as air defense, electro-optics, radar, avionics, electronic warfare, security and weapon systems."
In the same time frame, newly signed agreements totaled $2.8 billion—representing a 10% increase from the corresponding period in the prior year.
Additionally, outstanding orders rose by 30%, reaching a total of $16 billion.
Aselsan achieved an operational EBITDA of $319.7 million—marking a real increase of 15% year-on-year—with an EBITDA margin of 25%.
The company’s Book-to-Bill ratio was recorded at two, placing it above the average within the sector.
In terms of innovation, Aselsan boosted its research and development (R&D) spending to $572 million—a 42% increase over the previous year.
Infrastructure investment also saw a dramatic 100% surge, reaching $104 million during the same period.
CEO Ahmet Akyol, reflecting on the financial outcomes for the first half of 2025, stated that thanks to the Aselsan NEXT initiative launched in 2024, the company had achieved solid financial momentum.
