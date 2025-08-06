Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Landslide Leaves 7 Missing In South China

Landslide Leaves 7 Missing In South China


2025-08-06 05:09:55
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Rain-triggered landslide left seven people missing in Guangzhou, capital of south China's Guangdong Province, on Wednesday morning, local authorities said.
A total of 14 people were trapped in the landslide that occurred in Dayuan Village in the city's Baiyun District, with multiple houses damaged.
As of noon, rescuers had pulled seven of them from the debris, all in stable condition.
Nearby residents have been evacuated and further search and rescue work is underway.

MENAFN06082025000067011011ID1109891906

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search