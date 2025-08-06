Two Dead, Children Injured As Russia Strikes Resort In Zaporizhzhia Region With Bombs
Nine people were hospitalized following the strike.
"Among the injured are two children. Both are under medical supervision, one in critical condition," the statement said.
Fedorov noted that Russian forces used high-explosive aerial bombs (FABs) in the attack.
"Russian troops carried out at least four strikes on the resort in the Zaporizhzhia district, preliminarily using FABs," he wrote.
According to the State Emergency Service office in the Zaporizhzhia region, two people were killed and 12 injured in total.
Rescuers transported the wounded and handed them over to emergency medical teams. Fire crews are currently extinguishing blazes affecting an outbuilding, several vehicles, and five separate fires across open areas. Nine single-story vacation cabins were damaged in the strike.
All emergency services are working at the site.Read also: Russian air strike on Zaporizhzhia region kills two, injures ten
Early on August 6, Russian forces launched airstrikes on the Zaporizhzhia district.
