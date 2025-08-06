Fly In Style With Special Business Class Fares On Malaysia Airlines

Dhaka: Malaysia Airlines launches its exclusive“Time for Premium Escapades” campaign-inviting travelers to embark on journeys in Business Class, featuring a seamless, comfortable, and curated experience rooted in Malaysian Hospitality.

From August 5 to 20, 2025, travelers can enjoy special all-in return Business Class fares from USD 929 to select destinations across Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South Asia, and Europe, for travel between August 7, 2025 and May 31, 2026.

Enrich members enjoy early access from August 5–6 and an additional 5 percent savings via the airline's official website and app. Enrich members can also instantly redeem points online for flights across all 15 oneworld airlines to over 900 global destinations via the Malaysia Airlines website.

Business Class guests enjoy priority check-in counters and a baggage allowance of 50 kg, along with access to Malaysia Airlines' Golden Lounge. Guests are treated to gourmet dining, premium beverages, and dedicated service in a tranquil lounge setting.

Onboard, guests are welcomed to indulge in the Chef-on-Call service, available exclusively to Business Suite and Business Class passengers, allowing pre-selection of gourmet Malaysian and international dishes crafted with premium ingredients.

Guests can also savor the airline's Best of Asia menu, featuring rotating highlights such as the new July and August menu, Nasi Hujan Panas with Ayam Masak Merah, acar rampai, and acar nanas.

Business Class cabins offer privacy and comfort, enhanced by amenity kits from Aspinal of London on long-haul flights.

The new Airbus A330neo, operating routes including Bali, Sydney, Melbourne, Auckland, and the latest Tokyo-Narita, features Collins Aerospace Elevation seats in a 1-2-1 layout with direct aisle access, 17.3-inch 4K screens, Bluetooth pairing, and wireless charging.

Complimentary unlimited Wi-Fi with MHconnect is available on the A330neo, A350, and selected A330-200/300 aircraft, while Kids Mode on A330neo screens ensures a family-friendly experience.

