3 Top WWE Stars Whose Momentum Could Vanish Suddenly After Brock Lesnar's Shocking Return

Brock Lesnar is back. And now, a few WWE stars might pay the price for it.

Randy Orton had been riding a strong wave of momentum as a top-tier face since his return. WWE booked him in marquee matches including Backlash against John Cena, King of the Ring finals at Crown Jewel, and most recently, a big tag match at SummerSlam alongside Jelly Roll. Even in defeat, his fan support never faded.

But Brock Lesnar's return might change all that. WWE could easily drop Orton out of the main event spotlight to make room for Lesnar. Orton may even get written off TV for a stretch, especially if creative has no major feud lined up.

Drew McIntyre had been inching closer to a WWE title feud. After battling Damian Priest and earning a statement win at SummerSlam with Logan Paul against Orton and Jelly Roll, he looked like the obvious next challenger for John Cena.

But the narrative just shifted. With Lesnar back, McIntyre may lose his shot at Cena. Reports now suggest Cena vs. Lesnar could headline the next major event, pushing McIntyre out of the picture. If Cena then transitions into a Rock feud, McIntyre might be stuck mid-card again, through no fault of his own.

Yes, even John Cena might suffer in the aftermath of Brock Lesnar's return. Lesnar attacked Cena at SummerSlam, and the storyline is expected to continue at Clash in Paris on August 31.

Given Lesnar's history of steamrolling Cena, another squash seems possible. That could mark the end of Cena's serious run in the current title picture. After Clash, he might only show up for one-off matches, while Lesnar stays front and center in the WWE spotlight.

This week on SmackDown, Cena is set to address Lesnar's brutal SummerSlam attack. But fans know what's coming, Lesnar doesn't just return to play second fiddle. The Beast takes over.