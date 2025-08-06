Who Is Gizele Thakral? Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7 Contestant With A Bollywood Connection

Kochi: With the launch of Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7, one contestant who's drawing significant attention is Gizele Thakral. While she is a well-known name in the Indian fashion and entertainment circuit, many Malayali viewers may not be familiar with her. Some have questioned the presence of a Hindi model in a Malayalam reality show, but Gizele does have Kerala roots-her mother hails from Alappuzha, while her late father was Punjabi. After his passing during her early years, Gizele was raised by her mother and aunt.

Gizele began her modeling career at just 14 and went on to win the Miss Rajasthan title. Over the years, she has worked with several prominent brands in India and abroad and recently launched her own business in Dubai. Her entry into the Malayalam Bigg Boss house is not her first brush with the franchise-she appeared in Bigg Boss Hindi Season 9 as a wild card contestant in 2015. Along with that, she has been part of popular reality shows such as Survivor India, Welcome – Baazi Mehmaan Nawazi Ki, and Comedy Nights Bachao. Gizele also has acting credits in Bollywood films like Kya Kool Hain Hum 3, Mastizaade, and The Great Indian Casino.

Though language barriers and cultural differences may pose initial challenges, Gizele's prior experience in high-pressure reality formats is expected to work in her favor. Her ability to adapt and connect with audiences could prove crucial in the weeks ahead. So far, social media reactions suggest that a sizable portion of the audience has responded positively to her presence.