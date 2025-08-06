Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Bigg Boss Malayalam 7: Anumol Breaks Down As Shanavas's Accuses Of Insulting Doctors


2025-08-06 05:01:09
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

Bigg Boss Malayalam 7: Anumol Breaks Down as Shanavas's Accuses of Insulting Doctors . Tensions soared in Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7 as Shanavas accused Anumol of insulting doctors, turning what began as light banter into a serious confrontation. The emotional moment saw Anumol break down in tears, visibly shaken, while other contestants stepped in to support her and calm the situation.

MENAFN06082025007385015968ID1109891735

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search