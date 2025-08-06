Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
'Those Images Haunt Us': Brother Of Israeli Hostage Makes Emotional Plea At UN


'Those Images Haunt Us': Brother of Israeli Hostage Makes Emotional Plea at UN Ilay David, the brother of Israeli hostage Evyatar David, delivered a poignant and heart-wrenching plea before the United Nations Security Council, describing how his brother is being allgedly starved and tortured by Hamas militants.

