GMR Airports Charts Signal Strength: Should Retail Investors Accumulate? SEBI RA Weighs In
GMR Airports shares have rallied over 20% in the last six months. And its technical charts suggest that the stock has room for further upside.
SEBI-registered analyst Pradeep Carpenter noted that GMR Airports stock has recovered sharply from the February 2025 lows near ₹68 but still trades slightly below its 52-week high of ₹100.
However, despite robust revenue (of nearly ₹10,400 crore annually), it remains loss-making with a negative EPS and high debt.
Carpenter highlighted that its promoter holding stands strong above 66%, and Foreign Institutional Investor (FII) participation is increasing, reflecting long-term investor interest.
Technical Outlook
On the daily chart, the stock is trending above key moving averages and recently formed a bullish cup-and-handle breakout.
Carpenter said that if GMR Airports breaches ₹95 resistance decisively, he sets the next targets at ₹100.50 (swing high), followed by ₹108 and ₹122. He identified support around ₹87–₹88.
Momentum indicators such as the Relative Strength Index (RSI) and Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) support strength, and the rising volumes confirm buying interest on dips.
He expects the trend to remain positive unless the price closes below ₹85. Long-term investors may accumulate on dips, while traders can watch for a breakout above ₹95, Carpenter added.
Fundamental Outlook
In recent news developments, GMR Airports announced a ₹2,500 crore bond issuance aimed at refinancing existing debt and funding infrastructure upgrades.
However, operational challenges such as runway delays at Delhi IGI and disputes over airspace access with the government have made headlines, he noted.
Despite this, the company continues expanding aggressively with projects like the new Crete airport in Greece and Aerocity development plans.
He believes that GMR Airports offers long-term structural growth driven by rising air travel, premium real estate monetization, and global expansion. However, high leverage, profitability concerns, and regulatory risks remain key overhangs.
What Is The Retail Mood?
Data on Stocktwits shows that retail sentiment has been 'bullish' on this counter since mid-July.GMR Airports sentiment and message volume on Aug 6 as of 1:30 pm IST. | source: Stocktwits
GMR Airports shares have risen 18% so far this year.
