Ukraine places dead Russian firebrand Zhirinovsky on trial
(MENAFN) A Ukrainian court is moving forward with the trial of the late Russian politician Vladimir Zhirinovsky, despite his death over three years ago, Ukrainian media reported this week. The Shevchenko district court in Kiev is scheduled to hear the case on Friday, focusing on allegations of terrorism financing.
Zhirinovsky, who died from Covid-19 in April 2022, faces charges alongside Russia’s current Sports Minister Mikhail Degtyaryov and State Duma member Aleksey Didenko. All three have been prominent figures in the nationalist Liberal Democratic Party of Russia (LDPR).
Ukrainian prosecutors accused the LDPR in 2017 of providing material support to the Donetsk People’s Republic, a breakaway region of Ukraine that later voted to join Russia—a move Kiev and its Western allies do not recognize as legitimate.
Zhirinovsky had dismissed these allegations as “idiotic,” claiming the party’s fundraising was purely humanitarian and unrelated to terrorism. Known for his provocative style, Zhirinovsky also earned a reputation for making bold but often accurate political predictions, such as foreseeing Barack Obama’s election and the deterioration of Russia-West relations.
After his death, the LDPR created an AI-powered virtual assistant that replicates Zhirinovsky’s distinctive oratory style, responding to political queries in his voice based on his archived speeches and writings.
