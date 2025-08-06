Trends Shaping The $23+ Billion Wipes Market 2025-2034: Eco-Friendly, Multi-Functional Solutions Dominate Global Demand
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|487
|Forecast Period
|2024-2034
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$22.9 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034
|$39.5 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|5.7%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered
Chapter 1 Methodology & Scope
1.1 Market scope & definitions
1.2 Base estimates & calculations
1.3 Forecast calculations
1.4 Data sources
1.4.1 Primary
1.4.2 Secondary
1.4.2.1 Paid sources
1.4.2.2 Public sources
Chapter 2 Executive Summary
2.1 Industry 360 degree synopsis, 2021-2034
Chapter 3 Industry Insights
3.1 Industry ecosystem analysis
3.1.1 Factor affecting the value chain
3.1.2 Profit margin analysis
3.1.3 Disruptions
3.1.4 Future outlook
3.1.5 Manufacturers
3.1.6 Distributors
3.2 Supplier landscape
3.3 Profit margin analysis
3.4 Raw material analysis
3.5 Key news & initiatives
3.6 Regulatory landscape
3.7 Impact forces
3.7.1 Growth drivers
3.7.1.1 Rapid urbanization and lifestyle changes
3.7.1.2 Growing hospitality sector
3.7.1.3 Increasing consumer awareness on hygiene
3.7.1.4 Increasing disposable income
3.7.2 Industry pitfalls & challenges
3.7.2.1 Market saturation and intense competition
3.7.2.2 Fluctuating raw material prices
3.8 Growth potential analysis
3.9 Porter's analysis
3.10 PESTEL analysis
Chapter 4 Competitive Landscape, 2024
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Company market share analysis
4.3 Competitive positioning matrix
4.4 Strategic outlook matrix
Chapter 5 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Type, 2021-2034 (USD Billion) (Million Units)
5.1 Key trends
5.2 Wet wipes
5.3 Dry wipes
Chapter 6 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Application, 2021-2034 (USD Billion) (Million Units)
6.1 Key trends
6.2 Personal care
6.2.1 Baby wipes
6.2.2 Cleansing wipes
6.2.3 Personal hygiene
6.2.4 Pet care wipes
6.3 Household and home cleaning
6.3.1 Kitchen wipes
6.3.2 Bathroom wipes
6.3.3 Food service wipes
6.4 Industrial wipes
Chapter 7 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Material, 2021-2034 (USD Billion) (Million Units)
7.1 Key trends
7.2 Cotton
7.3 Polyester
7.4 Viscose
7.5 Others
Chapter 8 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Usability, 2021-2034 (USD Billion) (Million Units)
8.1 Key trends
8.2 Disposable
8.3 Reusable
Chapter 9 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Price Range, 2021-2034 (USD Billion) (Million Units)
9.1 Key trends
9.2 Low
9.3 Mid
9.4 High
Chapter 10 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Distribution Channel, 2021-2034 (USD Billion) (Million Units)
10.1 Key trends
10.2 Online
10.2.1 E-commerce websites
10.2.2 Company-owned websites
10.3 Offline
10.3.1 Hypermarkets and supermarkets
10.3.2 Pharmaceutical and drug store
10.3.3 Other retail stores
Chapter 11 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Region, 2021-2034 (USD Billion) (Million Units)
11.1 Key trends
11.2 North America
11.2.1 U.S.
11.2.2 Canada
11.3 Europe
11.3.1 UK
11.3.2 Germany
11.3.3 France
11.3.4 Italy
11.3.5 Spain
11.3.6 Russia
11.4 Asia Pacific
11.4.1 China
11.4.2 India
11.4.3 Japan
11.4.4 South Korea
11.4.5 Australia
11.5 Latin America
11.5.1 Brazil
11.5.2 Mexico
11.6 MEA
11.6.1 South Africa
11.6.2 Saudi Arabia
11.6.3 UAE
Chapter 12 Company Profiles
12.1 3M
12.2 BASF SE
12.3 Bayer AG
12.4 Johnson & Johnson
12.5 Kimberly-Clark Corporation
12.6 Procter & Gamble
12.7 Reckitt Benckiser Group plc
12.8 Suominen Corporation
12.9 The Clorox Company
12.10 Unilever
