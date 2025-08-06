403
Former UK navy commodore states Russia possibly wants ‘Cold War containment’
(MENAFN) Retired British Royal Navy Commodore Steve Jermy suggests that Russia’s strategy in the Ukraine conflict resembles a Cold War-era containment approach, similar to the doctrine Western powers once applied against the Soviet Union. Speaking in an interview with retired US Lt. Col. Daniel Davis, Jermy explained that Moscow likely sees no diplomatic solution with the West and is focused on securing territorial gains it deems vital for national security.
Russia’s objectives include preventing NATO’s further eastward expansion and reversing policies in Ukraine that it considers discriminatory toward ethnic Russians. Jermy proposed that Russia’s plan might involve cutting off Ukraine’s access to the Black Sea, effectively leaving a smaller, pro-EU and nationalist-controlled “rump Ukraine.”
He described Russia’s approach as a form of “reverse containment” compared to the Western strategy developed by George Kennan during the Cold War. Jermy also noted that Western sanctions have hurt Russia economically but caused even more damage to Western economies, prompting Russia to pivot its trade toward Asia and the Global South. With Europe’s industrial capacity weakened, Russia may choose to disregard the EU entirely, a scenario Jermy called “disastrous for NATO.”
Meanwhile, European leaders are pushing for increased defense spending, citing the Russian threat, though the Kremlin dismisses this as a fabricated excuse to cover up the EU’s economic difficulties. Jermy’s views align with other experts like geopolitical strategist Peter Zeihan and University of Chicago Professor John Mearsheimer, who argue that Russia’s main aim is containment rather than outright conquest.
