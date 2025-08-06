1-Day Patentability Training Course (Online: October 6, 2025) With 6 CPD Hours - Optimize Your Patent Search With European & U.S. Practices

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Enhance your patent filing strategy with this one-day course on establishing patentability through literature searches. Ideal for IP professionals, this course covers European and US practices, offering insights into navigating patent searches, understanding data sources, and developing effective search strategies.

This one-day course focuses on the criteria and principles of establishing patentability of an invention through searching the literature.

Patent examiners review patent applications to determine whether the claimed invention meets the established patentability criteria of novelty, non-obviousness and industrial applicability. So it's important to be prepared by performing your own patent searches before filing a priority patent application.

Getting information early can enhance your chances of obtaining valid and enforceable patents. The course has an emphasis on European and US practice.

This course is for all those involved with the patent filing process, and in particular IP analysts, patent engineers, patent agents, patent attorneys and other patent and IP professionals. Attend this course to learn how to navigate the complexities of patent searching!

The expert trainer will take you through the principles of patentability searching and how to deal with specific challenges along the way, such as broadening and narrowing your search. Prior art searching may involve searching patents, scientific, medical, technical literature and other general information on the internet.

By attending this event you will:



Gain a better understanding of the searching process

Understand the role of data and data sources and how to use them to your benefit

Learn to fully prepare for your search and understand what you need to know

Get to grips with strategies for retrieval Consider alternative approaches and advanced search strategies

Certifications:



CPD: 6 hours for your records Certificate of completion

Who Should Attend

This course will be of benefit to all those working in IP or patent information or patent engineer roles, either in industry or legal businesses, including:



IP managers

Patent research specialists and analysts

Patent attorneys

R&D scientists and engineers wanting to ensure they are not 're-inventing the wheel'

Customer service and training representatives in the commercial information provider community who want to know more about what their customers do with patent data All those wanting to consolidate and enhance their skills in searching

Key Topics Covered

Introduction to searching from first principles

Specific challenges of dealing with patent documents

Critical success factors in quality patent searching



Data and data sources

Search methodologies The human interface

Search preparation



What the law expects

What the searcher needs to know What the inventor/attorney needs to know

Standard search protocols

Basic and improved strategies for retrieval

Alternative approaches



Domain-specific tools Principles underlying advanced search strategies

Speaker

Jane List

Consultant

Extract Information Limited

Jane List founded Extract Information Limited, Cambridgeshire, UK, in 2013. Extract Information provides legal and industry focussed patent searching and reporting, IP management support for small companies, and product development consultancy for the information industry.

Jane previously worked in IP and Information analyst roles at The Technology Partnership (TTP) plc, Xaar plc and the European Molecular Biology Laboratory. She also worked in the information industry where she held commercial, content, and product development roles at Lighthouse IP, ProQuest, and DataStar. Throughout her career she has provided training in the retrieval and analysis of scientific, technical, medical, commercial and patent information, most recently through CIIPM where she developed the courses in IP and Commercialisation. Jane has qualifications in Chemistry, Information Science, and IP Law.

