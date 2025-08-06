Automated Window Blinds Market: Global Industry Review 2021-2025 With Forecasts To 2034 Featuring In-Depth Profiles Of 10 Market Players

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Surge in Smart Home Tech Drives Automated Window Blinds Market as Energy Efficiency and Security Trends Rise

Dublin, Aug. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automated Window Blinds Market Opportunity, Growth Drivers, Industry Trend Analysis, and Forecast 2025-2034" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Automated Window Blinds Market was valued at USD 1.77 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 2.5 billion by 2034, rising at a CAGR of 4.50%, driven by the increasing adoption of smart home technologies worldwide. As consumers continue to prioritize convenience, energy efficiency, and enhanced security in their living spaces, the demand for automated window blinds is surging.

Technological advancements such as the integration of IoT, voice assistants, and mobile app controls are further enhancing the functionality and appeal of these systems. The rising focus on sustainable living and smart home automation, particularly in urban areas, is significantly contributing to the market's expansion. Furthermore, government initiatives promoting energy-efficient homes and the rising popularity of eco-friendly solutions are encouraging consumers to invest in smart window treatments.

The market is segmented by product type, including horizontal, vertical, roman, roll-up, and others, such as PVC, zebra, and curtain blinds. Horizontal automated blinds accounted for USD 610 million in revenue in 2024, emerging as the most preferred choice due to their versatility and ability to effectively control natural light. These blinds are especially popular for large windows in both residential and commercial settings, where they create a sophisticated aesthetic while improving energy efficiency. Consumers in regions such as North America and Europe are particularly drawn to horizontal blinds because of their stylish design and functional benefits, making them an ideal solution for modern interior spaces.

In terms of operation, the market is divided into fully automatic and semi-automatic blinds. Fully automatic blinds dominated the market in 2024, holding a 71.7% share, as they offer enhanced convenience through preset sensors that adjust to changing light conditions, time of day, or room temperature. These blinds seamlessly integrate with smart home systems, allowing homeowners to maintain an ideal indoor environment while significantly lowering energy costs. As the number of energy-efficient homes equipped with smart technologies continues to rise, the demand for fully automatic blinds is expected to grow steadily.

The U.S. Automated Window Blinds Market alone generated USD 320 million in 2024, driven by a surge in energy-efficient home developments and a growing middle-class population. Urban areas are witnessing a particularly strong demand for mobile-controlled window blinds, where tech-savvy consumers are eager to incorporate advanced home automation solutions. Additionally, the increasing trend of integrating smart window treatments in residential and commercial properties is further fueling market growth in the U.S, making it one of the most lucrative regions for automated window blinds.

Comprehensive Market Analysis and Forecast



Industry trends, key growth drivers, challenges, future opportunities, and regulatory landscape

Competitive landscape with Porter's Five Forces and PESTEL analysis

Market size, segmentation, and regional forecasts In-depth company profiles, business strategies, financial insights, and SWOT analysis

Key Topics Covered

Chapter 1 Methodology & Scope

1.1 Market scope & definition

1.2 Base estimates & calculations

1.3 Forecast parameters

1.4 Data sources

1.4.1 Primary

1.4.2 Secondary

1.4.2.1 Paid sources

1.4.2.2 Public sources

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Industry 360 degree synopsis, 2018-2034

Chapter 3 Industry Insights

3.1 Industry ecosystem analysis

3.1.1 Factors affecting the value chain

3.1.2 Profit margin analysis

3.1.3 Disruptions

3.1.4 Future outlook

3.1.5 Manufacturers

3.1.6 Distributors

3.1.7 Retailers

3.2 Impact forces

3.2.1 Growth drivers

3.2.1.1 Increasing adoption of smart home technologies

3.2.1.2 Growing demand for energy-efficient solutions

3.2.1.3 Rising disposable income

3.2.1.4 Increasing inclination towards customization

3.2.2 Industry pitfalls & challenges

3.2.2.1 High initial cost

3.2.2.2 Privacy concerns

3.3 Technology & innovation landscape

3.4 Growth potential analysis

3.5 Regulatory landscape

3.6 Pricing analysis

3.7 Porter's analysis

3.8 PESTEL analysis

Chapter 4 Competitive Landscape, 2024

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Company market share analysis

4.3 Competitive positioning matrix

4.4 Strategic outlook matrix

Chapter 5 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Product Type, 2021-2034, (USD Billion) (Million Units)

5.1 Key trends

5.2 Horizontal

5.3 Vertical

5.4 Roman

5.5 Roll Up

5.6 Others (PVC, zebra, curtain)

Chapter 6 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Operation, 2021-2034, (USD Billion) (Million Units)

6.1 Key trends

6.2 Fully automatic

6.3 Semi-automatic

Chapter 7 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Material, 2021-2034, (USD Billion) (Million Units)

7.1 Key trends

7.2 Wooden

7.3 Aluminum

7.4 PVC

7.5 Others (vinyl, metal)

Chapter 8 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Installation, 2021-2034, (USD Billion) (Million Units)

8.1 Key trends

8.2 New

8.3 Retrofit

Chapter 9 Market Estimates & Forecast, by End Use, 2021-2034, (USD Billion) (Million Units)

9.1 Key trends

9.2 Home

9.3 Office

9.4 Restaurants and hotels

9.5 Hospitals & nursing homes

Chapter 10 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Distribution Channel, 2021-2034, (USD Billion) (Million Units)

10.1 Key trends

10.2 Online

10.2.1 Company website

10.2.2 E-commerce

10.3 Offline

10.3.1 Supermarket/hypermarket

10.3.2 Specialty stores

10.3.3 Independent retailer

Chapter 11 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Region, 2021-2034, (USD Billion) (Million Units)

11.1 Key trends

11.2 North America

11.2.1 U.S.

11.2.2 Canada

11.3 Europe

11.3.1 Germany

11.3.2 UK

11.3.3 France

11.3.4 Italy

11.3.5 Spain

11.4 Asia Pacific

11.4.1 China

11.4.2 India

11.4.3 Japan

11.4.4 South Korea

11.5 Latin America

11.5.1 Brazil

11.5.2 Mexico

11.6 MEA

11.6.1 Saudi Arabia

11.6.2 UAE

11.6.3 South Africa

Chapter 12 Company Profiles (Business Overview, Financial Data, Product Landscape, Strategic Outlook, SWOT Analysis)

12.1 Hunter Douglas N.V.

12.2 Legrand SA

12.3 Lutron Electronics Co., Inc.

12.4 MechoSystems, Inc.

12.5 Nien Made Enterprise Co. Ltd.

12.6 QMotion Incorporated

12.7 Somfy SA

12.8 Springs Window Fashions, LLC

12.9 The Shade Store LLC

12.10 Warema Renkhoff SE

