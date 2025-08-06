MENAFN - EIN Presswire) U.S. Interior Doors Market Expected to Reach $20.9 Billion by 2033

- Allied Market ResearchWILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, August 6, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled,“U.S. Interior Doors Market by Door type, by Material, by Mechanism, by End-user: Opportunity Analysis and Industry forecast, 2024–2033,” The U.S. interior doors market size was valued at $14,544.8 million in 2023 and is projected to reach $20,874.1 million by 2033, registering a CAGR of 3.6% from 2024 to 2033.Get a Sample Copy of this Report :Commonly observed types of interior doors are panel door, bypass door, bifold door, pocket door, and others. Among these, the panel door segment accounted for the highest market share in 2023, owing to its space saving ability. Further, the swinging type doors under the mechanism segment noticed a higher demand, due to easy maintenance. Furthermore, under the material type, the wooden interior doors registered a higher number of sales as compared to doors made of other materials. In addition, the market is analyzed with respect to different applications in industrial verticals such as residential and non-residential. The market is mainly driven by a rise in construction activities due to rapid urbanization. However, the high installation cost of interior doors restraints the growth of the market.The advancements in door design and manufacturing technologies have significantly increased the variety of interior doors available in the market. In addition, development of computer-based technology has enabled the homeowners to choose perfect interior doors from the comfort of their homes. Also, advancements in fiber glass technology have made the doors lighter as well as more durable.Furthermore, on the basis of end user, the residential segment is anticipated to witness growth rapidly during the forecast period, owing to the launch of many affordable housing schemes across many countries worldwide.For instance, in March 2021, Masonite announced patent-pending technology to integrate power and internet connectivity into residential doors. The company has collaborated with Ring and Yale Home to incorporate this new technology into their door offerings.In December 2023, Masonite entered into an agreement with PGT Innovations Inc. to acquire PGT Innovations, a manufacturer & supplier of windows and doors, for $3 billion in a bid to expand its business.In November 2022, Masonite opened its new door manufacturing facility in Fort Mill, U.S. The new facility produces doors for the North American residential housing market & services some of its key markets in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern regions of the country.In November 2022, Steves & Sons expanded its business in Georgia by investing $100 million to build a state-of-the-art door manufacturing facility in Jackson County, Georgia. The 310,000-square-foot plant produces millions of interior molded door skins annually for use in new housing construction, repair, & remodeling.Request Customization:The significant increase in construction activities in the residential sector has had a positive influence on the market and is anticipated to continue driving its expansion. The U.S. government is prioritizing home upgrades, renovations, and retrofitting for over 2 million homes and housing units. For example, in March 2022, the U.S. President allocated $3.1 billion in funding for new energy-efficient residential buildings. Furthermore, there has been a notable uptick in non-residential construction activities in recent years across the U.S. These developments serve to bolster market growth.Interior door manufacturers prioritize the production of energy-efficient doors, aimed at cost savings. For instance, using clear, low-emissivity (low-E) glass with a double pane can reduce energy usage by up to 24% in cold climates and up to 18% in summers. However, replacing just one or two doors may not suffice, as older conventional doors can impact the efficiency of new ones. Additionally, the high replacement cost is expected to deter price-sensitive consumers, thereby hindering the adoption of energy-efficient interior doors in developing economies.The demand for plastic interior doors is rising due to their energy efficiency, low maintenance, and affordability. Aluminum doors are also in high demand. Growth is fueled by the need for energy-efficient and automated interior doors. For example, JELD-WEN, Inc. launched Auraline true composite windows and patio doors in July 2022, offering contemporary designs and slimmer sight lines for more natural light and reduced energy consumption. Increase in awareness about smart interior doors and ventilation systems presents further expansion opportunities.Key Findings of the StudyThis report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the U.S. interior doors market overview analysis from 2023 to 2033 to identify the prevailing the U.S. interior doors market opportunity.By door type, the panel segment was the highest revenue contributor to the market and the pocket segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment exhibiting the highest CAGR during the forecast period.By material, the wood segment was the highest revenue contributor to the market and the vinyl segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment exhibiting the highest CAGR during the forecast period.By mechanism, the swinging segment was the highest revenue contributor to the U.S. interior doors market share and revolving and others segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment exhibiting the highest CAGR during the forecast period.By end user, the residential segment was the highest revenue contributor to the U.S. interior doors market and is expected to be the fastest-growing segment exhibiting the highest CAGR during the forecast period.The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as U.S. interior doors market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.Enquire Before Buying:🔰High Trending Reports🔰Pet Insurance MarketForex Brokers MarketIndia E-commerce MarketDebt Security MarketPrivate Equity MarketCyber Insurance MarketPeer to Peer Lending MarketAbout Us:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. 