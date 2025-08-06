Peter Kuyk Is Now Managing Director Of Endpoint

PRINCETON, NJ, UNITED STATES, August 6, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Peter Kuyk has become the Managing Director of EndPoint Environment and Infrastructure LLC (EndPoint). Mr. Kuyk, an Environmental Scientist with decades of industry experience, and previously a part of the executive management teams at Environmental Remediation and Financial Services (ERFS) and EndPoint. The position change is timely, as departing CEO Mark Vigneri has set in motion service lines very beneficial to clients in today's environmental market. Mr. Kuyk has worked extensively with portfolios of insurance claims, real estate transactions, developers and property owners, streamlining the remedial process and regulatory closures.EndPoint works primarily on greatly reducing the cost and time for environmental soil and groundwater cleanups on contaminated properties. Specialties within those offerings are services to take advantage of regulatory rollbacks and special programs in states, and at the US EPA, to complete reduced scopes of work to obtain project closures. EndPoint is able to design remediations in a way to also mitigate reopeners or liabilities if there are future changes in contaminant action levels. EndPoint can also offer participation in redevelopment of contaminated properties or arrange for the sale of the contaminated property in 'as is' condition.As seen with New Jersey's announcement of a $2 billion settlement with DuPont for the cleanup at four sites including Pompton Lakes, the largest projects in the immediate future will be the cleanup of forever chemicals. EndPoint's solutions in this area are novel and allow for treatment, redevelopment and property use to occur without the worry of the contaminant transport or risk to human health or the environment. EndPoint will continue its activities on securing investment to scale industry-first technologies to the forefront of treating chemicals that are pervasive in our environment, along with finding a joint venture partner for adapting EndPoint systems to heavy equipment. Mr. Kuyk will spearhead that effort that was started by Mr. Vigneri.

