'The Walking Dead' Actress Kelley Mack Dies At 33 After Battle With Glioma

Kelley Mack, best known for her role as Addy in Season 9 of AMC's The Walking Dead, has passed away at the age of 33. The actress died Saturday in her hometown of Cincinnati after a private battle with glioma of the central nervous system.

The news was shared by Mack's sister on the actress's official Instagram account, alongside a heartfelt message that paid tribute to Kelley's vibrant spirit, her love for storytelling, and her strength throughout her illness.

Recommended For You

"Kelley passed peacefully on Saturday evening with her loving mother Kristen and steadfast aunt Karen present," the caption read. "Kelley has already come to many of her loved ones in the form of various butterflies. She will be missed by so many to depths that words cannot express."

Born Kelley Lynne Klebenow on July 10, 1992, she discovered her passion for performance at an early age, after receiving a mini video camera as a birthday gift, according to The Hollywood Reporter. That love would grow into a multifaceted career, spanning television, film, voice acting, and commercials. In addition to The Walking Dead, Mack appeared in 9-1-1 (Fox) and Chicago Med (NBC), and voiced Gwen Stacy (as a match for Hailee Steinfeld) in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. She also lent her voice to a 2024 Hyundai Ioniq commercial.

Her recent film credits include Broadcast Signal Intrusion (2021), Delicate Arch (2024), and the upcoming Universal (2025), which she also executive produced. Beyond acting, she co-wrote multiple feature scripts with her mother, including On the Black, inspired by her grandparents' college days in the 1950s.

She is survived by her parents, Kristen and Lindsay; sister Kathryn; brother Parker, who is also an actor; grandparents Lois and Larry; and her partner Logan.