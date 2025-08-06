QNB Introduces Complete Online Account Opening For Smes

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: QNB has enhanced its SME Digital Onboarding Platform, now enabling end-to-end online account opening for small and medium enterprises (SMEs).

This upgrade allows new entrepreneurs or established businesses to open their accounts fully digitally, securely, and within minutes, eliminating the need for branch visits.

SME clients can now access QNB's banking services anytime, anywhere, without physical paperwork or branch appointments to receive their IBAN and Account Details straight away upon successful application.

The revamped platform includes optical character recognition, facial identification and digital signature verification, to streamline the onboarding process, while ensuring compliance and security.

Commenting on this enhancement, Khalid Ahmed Al Sada, Senior Executive Vice President – QNB Group Corporate and Institutional Banking said:“Our strong commitment to enabling SME growth is a vital pillar for our national economic development.

By embedding solutions directly into the digital onboarding process, QNB not only simplifies access to essential financial tools but also reinforces its leadership in banking innovation across the region.

From loans to customized financing packages and solutions, the Bank is committed to supporting businesses at every stage of their growth journey.

QNB Group is one of the leading financial institutions in the MEA region and among the most valuable banking brands in the regional market.

Present in over 28 countries across Asia, Europe, and Africa, it offers tailored products and services supported by innovation and backed by a team of over 31,000 professionals dedicated to driving banking excellence worldwide.