Futu To Report Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results On August 20, 2025
Futu's management will hold an earnings conference call on Wednesday, August 20, 2025, at 7:30 AM U.S. Eastern Time (7:30 PM on the same day, Beijing/Hong Kong Time).
Please note that all participants will need to pre-register for the conference call, using the link .
It will automatically lead to the registration page of "Futu Holdings Ltd Second Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call", where details for RSVP are needed.
Upon registering, all participants will be provided in confirmation emails with participant dial-in numbers and personal PINs to access the conference call. Please dial in 10 minutes prior to the call start time using the conference access information.
Additionally, a live and archived webcast of this conference call will be available at .
About Futu Holdings Limited
Futu Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: FUTU) is an advanced technology company transforming the investing experience by offering fully digitalized financial services. Through its proprietary digital platforms, Futubull and moomoo, the Company provides a full range of investment services, including trade execution and clearing, margin financing and securities lending, and wealth management. The Company has embedded social media tools to create a network centered around its users and provide connectivity to users, investors, companies, analysts, media and key opinion leaders. The Company also provides corporate services, including IPO distribution, investor relations and ESOP solution services.
Investor Contact
Investor Relations
Futu Holdings Limited
