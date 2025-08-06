5G Network Infrastructure Company Benchmark Report 2025 Top 20+ Companies Pushing Innovations Across RAN, Transport, And Core/Edge Segments

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The global 5G network infrastructure market, valued in the tens of billions annually, is expanding beyond CSPs to include enterprises exploring private 5G networks. Frost RadarTM identifies the top 23 companies pushing innovation across RAN, transport, and core/edge segments. Discover their strengths and market opportunities.

From a field of more than 100 industry participants, the publisher independently plotted the top 23 companies in this analysis. These companies either lead the market overall, lead a segment, or are thought leaders in certain segments.

The global 5G network infrastructure market is significant, measuring in the tens of billions of dollars annually. In the past, the market for cellular network infrastructure had one primary customer type: communications service providers (CSPs). Today, CSPs still make up the largest portion of the market, but enterprises in many different verticals are now exploring private 5G networks and providing a new (albeit small) outlet for network infrastructure. Regardless of whether the customer is a CSP and the network is considered public 5G or the customer is an enterprise with a private 5G network, all three parts of a 5G network - RAN, transport, and core/edge - are essential.

Companies to Action



Adtran

Affirmed Networks, A Microsoft Company

Amdocs

Aviat Networks

Casa Systems

Ciena

Cisco

Ericsson

Fujitsu

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Huawei

Infinera

JMA Wireless

Mavenir

NEC

Netcracker

Nokia

Parallel Wireless

Radisys

Rakuten Symphony

Ribbon Communications

Samsung Networks ZTE

