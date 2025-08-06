5G Network Infrastructure Company Benchmark Report 2025 Top 20+ Companies Pushing Innovations Across RAN, Transport, And Core/Edge Segments
Dublin, Aug. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "5G Network Infrastructure 2025: A Frost RadarT Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
From a field of more than 100 industry participants, the publisher independently plotted the top 23 companies in this analysis. These companies either lead the market overall, lead a segment, or are thought leaders in certain segments.
The global 5G network infrastructure market is significant, measuring in the tens of billions of dollars annually. In the past, the market for cellular network infrastructure had one primary customer type: communications service providers (CSPs). Today, CSPs still make up the largest portion of the market, but enterprises in many different verticals are now exploring private 5G networks and providing a new (albeit small) outlet for network infrastructure. Regardless of whether the customer is a CSP and the network is considered public 5G or the customer is an enterprise with a private 5G network, all three parts of a 5G network - RAN, transport, and core/edge - are essential.
The publisher analyzes numerous companies in an industry. Those selected for further analysis based on their leadership or other distinctions are benchmarked across 10 Growth and Innovation criteria to reveal their position on the Frost Radar. The publication presents competitive profiles of each company on the Frost Radar considering their strengths and the opportunities that best fit those strengths.
Companies to Action
- Adtran Affirmed Networks, A Microsoft Company Amdocs Aviat Networks Casa Systems Ciena Cisco Ericsson Fujitsu Hewlett Packard Enterprise Huawei Infinera JMA Wireless Mavenir NEC Netcracker Nokia Parallel Wireless Radisys Rakuten Symphony Ribbon Communications Samsung Networks ZTE
Next Steps: Leveraging the Frost Radar to Empower Key Stakeholders
- Significance of Being on the Radar CEO's Growth Team Investors Customers Board of Directors
For more information about this report visit
About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Vision (VSN) Has Arrived: The New Standard For User-Centric Token Ecosystems
- Galachain, Through Landmark Shrapnel Partnership, Secures Access To China's Trusted Copyright Chain
- Powerbank And Intellistake Announce Strategic Alliance To Pioneer Digital Currencies, Including Bitcoin Treasury Integration And RWA Tokenization
- Receive Raises Seed Round And Launches White-Labeled Titanium Boost Mastercard
- BTCC Exchange Reports 35% Trading Volume Growth Following Listing Of Over 80 New Spot Trading Pairs In July 2025
- Payop Partners With Dragonpay To Ease Access To The Philippines' Market
CommentsNo comment