Microcrystalline Cellulose Market Industry Analysis By Size, Sourcing Strategy, Scope Demand And Forecast To 2031

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, August 6, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- A well-established pharmaceutical industry and rising consumer demand for personal grooming products are key factors propelling the growth of the global microcrystalline cellulose (MCC) market . According to a report by Allied Market Research, the market was valued at $401.1 million in 2021 and is projected to reach $712.9 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 5.9% from 2022 to 2031.Download Sample Pages of Research Overview:Market Dynamics:-Key Drivers:- Expansion of the pharmaceutical industry- Rising consumption of personal care and cosmetic productsOpportunities:- Growing population and increasing cross-border trade of skincare and cosmetics- Technological advancements in drug formulation and excipient manufacturingRestraints:- High production and manufacturing costs- Availability of substitutes like carboxymethyl MCC and kappa-carrageenanSegment Analysis:-By Drying Process:- Spray Drying held over three-fourths of the market in 2021 and is projected to register the highest CAGR of 6.0%.By Application:- Pharmaceutical segment led in 2021 with over one-third share.- Food & Beverage is the fastest-growing segment with a CAGR of 6.5% through 2031.By Source Type:- Wood-based MCC dominated in 2021 (80%+ share).- Non-wood-based MCC to witness fastest growth, with a CAGR of 6.3%.By Region:- Europe was the leading regional market in 2021, holding around one-third of global revenue.- Asia-Pacific expected to grow fastest with a CAGR of 6.5%.Key Market Players:- FMC Corporation- DowDuPont Inc.- Asahi Kasei Chemicals Corporation- Sigachi Industries Pvt. Ltd.- DFE Pharma- Roquette- JRS PHARMA GmbH & Co. KG- Anhui Shanhe Pharmaceutical Excipients Co., Ltd.- Maple Biotech Pvt. Ltd.These players are actively engaged in product launches, strategic partnerships, geographic expansion, and technological innovations to strengthen their market position and tap into emerging growth opportunities.Want to Access the Statistical Data and Graphs, Key Players' Strategies: /purchase-optionsAbout UsAllied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

